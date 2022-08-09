HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-Inch All-in-One PCs Launched in India

HP has introduced the new Envy 34-inch and the Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs in India. The new PCs are meant for both work and entertainment and come with up to 12th Gen Intel chips, among other things. Check out the details below.

HP Envy 34-inch: Specs and Features

The sleek HP Envy PC comes with a 34-inch 3-sided micro-edge bezel display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, 5K support, and TÜV certification. The display has an anti-glare glass for smooth usage. It is powered by the 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The PC has 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and runs Windows 11. Ports-wise, there’s support for two Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C, one DisplayPort, four SuperSpeed USB Type-A, one RJ-45, a headphone/microphone combo, and a 3-in-1 memory card reader. It has two 2W speakers and audio by B&O.

There’s support for a detachable 16MP web camera with binning technology and a large sensor. It also supports HP Enhanced Lighting for an enhanced video calling experience. The HP Envy 34-inch PC also comes with support for wireless charging, HP Quick Drop, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support. The PC also gets an HP 915 black wireless keyboard and mouse combo.

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch: Specs and Features

The HP Pavilion PC also has a sleek design and features a 31.5-inch UHD display with HDR 400, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and QHD/sRGB 99%. It is also an anti-glare display with HP Eyesafe and Flicker-Free TUV certifications.

The PC is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel UHD Graphics 770. The PC comes equipped with 16GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

There’s support for multiple HDMI ports to easily connect all the devices and switching between these connected devices is made easy with the help of Universal Remote Switch. There’s also a 5MP pop-up web camera, 6 speakers, and support for audio by B&O.

Additionally, the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch PC gets one SuperSpeed USB Type-C port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A, one SuperSpeed USB Type-A port (5Gbps signaling rate), one RJ-45 port, one HDMI 2.1, and a headphone/microphone combo. It also comes with a 3-in-1 memory card reader and an HP 710 black wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The PC runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The HP Envy 34-inch AIO PC has a starting price of Rs 1,75,999, while the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AIO PC starts at Rs 99,999. Both are now available to buy via the company’s website.

While the HP Envy PC comes in a Turbo Silver color, the HP Pavilion PC comes in Sparkling Black colorway.