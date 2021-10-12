HP Chromebook X360 14a with 12.5 Hours Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 32,999

HP has launched the Chromebook x360 14a featuring an AMD chipset in India today. This is the latest addition to HP’s Chromebook portfolio in the country that currently includes the HP Chromebook 11a and 14a. The company says this Chromebook will cater to the needs of students aged 4 to 15 years.

HP Chromebook x360 14a: Specifications

HP Chromebook x360 14a sports a 14-inch HD touchscreen anti-glare display with 1366 x768 pixel resolution, up to 250 nits peak brightness, and 45% NTSC color gamut. The processor used here is the dual-core AMD 3015Ce with AMD Radeon graphics.

The Chromebook offers 4GB of ‎DDR4 SDRAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. HP also promises 100GB of free Google Drive storage for a year when you purchase the laptop.

To help facilitate video calls, the Chromebook x360 14a features a 720p HD webcam. Other connectivity and port options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, two USB-C ports with USB PD and DisplayPort 1.4 support, a single USB-A port, and a headphone jack. The 2-cell 47Wh battery in the Chromebook promises up to 12.5 hours of usage on a single charge. Moreover, you can charge it to 50 percent in 45 minutes.

As you would expect from a Chromebook, the laptop runs Chrome OS and boots in less than 10 seconds. You also get native support for Google Assistant here.

Price and Availability

HP Chromebook x360 14a comes in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal color options. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 on Amazon India. However, you can grab one at Rs. 31,490 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.