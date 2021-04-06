Following the launch of new Pavilion laptops with the latest 11th-Gen Intel CPUs, HP has unveiled an affordable new entry-level Chromebook in India today. HP Chromebook 11a arrives with a touch-enabled display, Google’s Chrome OS, and caters to students.

Now, before going to the price and availability, let me give you a quick rundown of the specs and features of this HP notebook.

HP Chromebook 11a: Key Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Chromebook 11a comes in a hybrid 2-in-1 form factor. This means that users can use it as a notebook or as a tablet. It comes with a textured cover for a better grip. Moreover, HP Chromebook 11a features an 11.6-inch HD IPS display with touch support.

Coming to the internals, the laptop packs the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core CPU paired MediaTek Integrated graphics. It comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). So, it is definitely not a high-end machine. Rather, it is designed to cater to students, especially early learners and high schoolers.

As a result, it comes pre-loaded with various student-centric software and services, including Google Classroom. As per the company, the HP Chromebook 11a will “help students stay connected, motivated and creative – at home in the classroom, and in blended learning environments”.

The HP Chromebook also packs a massive battery that can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, the I/O offerings onboard are also pretty decent. You will find a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apart from this, the notebook includes dual stereo speakers and an HD webcam for video calls and online classes. It offers you access to the Google Play Store, support for Google Assistant (which you can choose to turn off), and comes with a Google One membership which includes benefits like 100GB of free storage for a year.

Price and Availability

The HP Chromebook 11a comes in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration and is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. So, it is a pretty affordable notebook and could be a go-to option for students looking for entry-level notebooks. It comes in an Indigo Blue color option with a matte finish and is available to buy exclusively from Flipkart.