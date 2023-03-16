Microsoft’s GPT 4-Powered Bing AI Is Now Available to Everyone!

It was about a month ago when Microsoft launched the new AI-powered Bing to bank on the ChatGPT hype. Backed by what we now know as GPT-4, the AI-powered search engine-cum-chatbot became extremely popular (~100 million daily active users) in a rather short span of time. However, a big downside was that Bing AI was locked behind a waitlist. However, there is finally good news, as Microsoft has opened up MS AI Bing to everyone. Read on below to know all about it.

Bing AI Now Available to All Without Waitlist

Previously the new Microsoft Bing was in limited preview for a long time. To use it, users had to join the waiting list for the same. However, as spotted by Windows Central, users signing up for the new Bing AI now have immediate access.

To get started with the new Bing, you will still need a Microsoft account. Users will even see a ‘Join the waiting list‘ button. However, if you now click the button, you will immediately be welcomed with the success message. We have tested the same on multiple Microsoft accounts and it’s working for all of us here at Beebom.

As the new Microsoft Bing opens up for everyone, people will rush to experiment and try out all the cool things that they can do with an AI-powered search engine. It will be interesting to see who wins the attention battle, Bing or ChatGPT. There’s still one major caveat, though.

Well, Microsoft being Microsoft, is only allowing access to Bing AI via its Edge browser right now. You can’t access the Bing Chat feature on other popular browsers. But there’s a simple workaround, as we have detailed in our article on how to use Bing Chat AI on any browser. So, go ahead and try out this AI search feature and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.