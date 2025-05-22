iPhone Designer Jony Ive Joins OpenAI to Build AI Devices

Apple’s legendary former chief designer, Jony Ive, who designed the iPhone and several iconic Apple products, is joining hands with OpenAI. Last year, Jony Ive founded an AI-focused hardware startup named “io” along with Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey and Tang Tan. Now, the io team is merging with OpenAI to “work more intimately with the research, engineering and product teams in San Francisco.”

Not only that, OpenAI says Jony Ive and his company LoveFrom “will assume deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI and io.” LoveFrom, led by Ive, was already collaborating with OpenAI for two years. According to Bloomberg, OpenAI has bought the io startup for $6.5 billion.

OpenAI further adds that the io team has gathered “the best hardware and software engineers, the best technologists, physicists, scientists, researchers and experts in product development and manufacturing.”

Prior to joining OpenAI, io was working on a new “family of products”, beyond traditional products and interfaces. Since AI is a new technology that can see, hear, think, and understand, OpenAI is developing AI-first hardware that bridges the gap between humans and machines.

Recently, Apple senior executive Eddy Cue testified before a court in the Google search monopoly case, saying that people might not need an iPhone 10 years from now. In that context, the need for AI-powered devices is growing, and OpenAI might be able to crack it, given that it has hired Jony Ive and his team. Meanwhile, Google has also unveiled its Gemini-powered Android XR glasses.

[Update]

The Wall Street Journal has revealed that OpenAI is developing a secret AI-powered device with Jony Ive and it doesn’t have a screen. According to a staff meeting recording accessed by the Journal, CEO Sam Altman told employees that the device is more like an AI companion and the company hopes to ship 100 million AI companions.

The report says, “The product will be capable of being fully aware of a user’s surroundings and life, will be unobtrusive, able to rest in one’s pocket or on one’s desk, and would be a third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.“

Notably, the upcoming AI device from OpenAI won’t be a smart eyeglass, or an AI phone. Altman wants to reduce screen dependency while Ive is skeptical of wearables. The AI device is expected to release by the end of 2026.