OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Pro with ‘o1 pro mode’ at $200 a Month

OpenAI has kicked off its ‘12 days of OpenAI‘ campaign by introducing ChatGPT Pro, a new subscription tier aimed at researchers, engineers, coders, and power users. ChatGPT Pro subscription costs $200 per month and it brings the full o1 model by replacing the o1-preview model.

Notably, ChatGPT Pro subscribers get access to an exclusive ‘o1 pro mode’, which is basically the o1 model, but it uses more compute to “think harder” and come up with better, more reliable answers. The o1 pro mode is designed for the hardest problems where research-grade intelligence is required.

Basically, with the $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription, users get unlimited access to OpenAI o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice Mode. While ChatGPT Pro users also get the exclusive o1 pro mode, it’s unclear whether users get unlimited access to this compute-intensive mode. Apart from that, ChatGPT Plus which costs $20 a month, also gets access to the full o1 model, but without the o1 pro mode.

Moving to benchmarks, OpenAI o1 and ‘o1 pro mode’ score much better than the o1-preview model. In AIME 2024, o1 pro mode scores 86 points whereas o1-preview model achieves 50 points. In Codeforces, o1 pro mode gets 90 points and o1-preview scores 62 points. In GPQA Diamond, o1 pro mode gets 79 points while o1-preview gets 74 points.

Image Credit: OpenAI

Clearly, the new OpenAI o1 model (and o1-pro mode with more compute) offers significantly better performance and reliability. For complex problems that require deep analysis, users should pick OpenAI o1 and o1 pro mode.

Surprisingly, OpenAI has reduced the time to ‘think’ for the full OpenAI o1 model. Now, if you ask simple questions, the o1 model will quickly generate an answer. And if you throw a complex question, it will take some time, but it’s still much lower than the o1-preview model.

o1 pro mode, however, consumes more compute resources and takes a longer time to solve a hard problem reliably. That’s why ChatGPT will show a progress bar when you use the o1 pro mode. It will also send a notification when the answer is ready.

Apart from that, the full o1 model now supports image input. Basically, you can upload an image and use the o1 model for multimodal image processing. OpenAI says support for web browsing, file uploads, etc. is coming to the o1 model in the near future.

As for availability, the full o1 model is rolling out starting today to all ChatGPT Plus and new ChatGPT Pro users. Keep in mind that the o1 pro mode is exclusive to ChatGPT Pro subscribers.