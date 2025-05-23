Microsoft is Offering Sora AI via Bing Video Creator For Free

Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator is quite popular for generating AI images for free. And now, the company is teasing that you can soon generate AI videos using OpenAI’s Sora model via Bing Video Creator. The new Bing Video Creator tool is being teased on desktop and through the Bing mobile app on Android and iOS.

First spotted by Windows Latest, Bing Video Creator is currently in Beta and can generate AI videos using a text prompt. Unlike Sora which is only available on ChatGPT paid plans, you can produce AI videos on Bing Video Creator for free. In fact, if you have enough Microsoft Reward points, you can generate videos at faster speeds. You can access it via bing.com/create.

Note that you need to sign in with your Microsoft account to generate videos on Bing Video Creator. Apart from that, to prevent harmful video generation, Microsoft has put systems in place to automatically detect and block harmful prompts. Moreover, AI-generated videos have C2PA metadata embedded to make it easier to identify AI-generated videos.

In addition, currently, Bing Video Creator doesn’t allow users to upload images in order to create AI videos. It looks like Microsoft is trying to drive adoption by offering OpenAI’s Sora video generation model for free. However, unlike Sora which lets you upload images of people and scenes, Bing Video Creator can only process text prompts.

In the realm of AI video generation, Sora is no longer the top-tier model. In the Artificial Analysis Video Arena Leaderboard, Sora is ranked in the 5th position with an ELO score of 1050. Whereas, Google’s groundbreaking Veo 3 video generation model remains on top with a score of 1272. It can also generate audio along with the video.