Opera Unveils ‘Neon’, an Agentic AI Browser That Can Perform Actions

Opera has announced a new ‘Neon’ agentic web browser that is designed to assist with tasks. It can understand your intent and perform actions on your behalf. There are three core functionalities of the Opera Neon browser: Chat, Do, and Make.

The Chat feature can answer questions for you just like any other AI chatbot. It can search the web, research, translate, and generate contextually relevant answers for you. The Do feature delivers the agentic web browsing experience in Opera Neo. It’s like OpenAI’s Operator AI agent that navigates the web to complete tasks.

You can use the AI agent in Opera Neon to navigate websites, enter information, delegate tasks like booking tickets, and buying things. Finally, the Make feature can take your prompt and create new content, games, or web apps. It can generate code to visualize your idea, or if you want to play some retro games, you can ask Opera Neon to create a game for you.

Opera Neon is currently invite-only, and community members can join the waitlist to access the new agentic web browser. In addition, the browser is a subscription-based product, but Opera has not announced pricing tiers yet.

It is worth noting that several companies are building AI-first web browsers. Perplexity is about to release its agentic Comet web browser, and The Browser Company is working on its AI-powered Dia browser. Meanwhile, Google has integrated Gemini into Chrome with an Agent mode, but it’s currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US.