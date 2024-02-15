Honor X9b with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Curved Display Lands in India

Honor Tech has released its second smartphone in India after Honor 90, which was launched last year to little fanfare. The Honor X9b has made its debut today with a Snapdragon chipset, a 108MP-laden camera system, and an anti-drop display. As speculated, the phone is priced under 30,000 in the country and is ready to compete with the likes of Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro. So, let us look at the specifications, key features, and price details of the Honor X9b.

Honor X9b: Specs and Features

Honor X9b comes with a 6.78-inch curved display with a 1.5K Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. But the highlight is the Ultra-Bounce 360° Anti-Drop Resistance protection for the display. It should cushion all sides from a drop of up to 1.5 meters, even on hard surfaces, but we will have to put that claim to the test. The panel has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and also features 1920Hz PWM dimming to reduce fluctuations in low brightness.

As for the internals, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Another highlight is its massive 5,800mAh battery, which should have up to 3 days of standby time, according to Honor. The Honor X9b also supports 35W fast charging but the charger is not included in the box.

The circular camera island comes with a 108MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The main camera can record videos up to 4K resolution and uses Honor’s Super-Fast Freeze Moments Motion Capture Engine to capture crisp photos even in low light. You also have a 16 MP selfie shooter in a punch-hole on the front.

On the software side, the phone runs on Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, which is a bit outdated at this point. I mean, we are expected to get Android 15 DP1 today, and this phone has launched with Android 13 onboard. Disappointing, to say the least. The brand promises two years of major Android updates, so it should go up to Android 15.

The body here is made up of polycarbonate with a vegan leather finish to minimize fingerprints. The design of the phone is inspired by premium watches with a “dual ring” module housing the cameras on the rear. Honor X9b also carries an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.

Honor X9b: Pricing and Availability

Finally, coming to the topic you have been waiting for. Honor X9b is priced at Rs 25,999 for the single 8GB+256GB variant in India. It will be available to buy on Amazon India, starting from 16th February at 12:00 PM. ICICI Bank cardholders can claim a discount of Rs 3,000. The phone is available in Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black color options.

So, what are your thoughts on the Honor X9b? Can it compete with the likes of OnePlus, Redmi, or Realme? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.