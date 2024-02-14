Home > News > First Android 15 Developer Preview Could Land Tomorrow

First Android 15 Developer Preview Could Land Tomorrow

Abubakar Mohammed
Android 15 DP1 Releasing tomorrow
In Short
  • Android Developer Previews are usually released in February.
  • According to a developer's comment, Android 15 DP1 could be released on February 15, i.e., tomorrow.
  • The new release will be available for all Pixel devices starting with Pixel 6.

Android Developer Previews are an essential step in the early development release cycle as they pretty much define the next big Android release by adding frameworks that pave the way for major features. They usually land in February and according to a comment left by a Google developer in an AOSP Gerrit, Android 15 developer preview could land tomorrow.

Android 14‘s first Developer Preview landed on February 7, and while we were expecting Android 15 DP1 to land on the same date, that didn’t happen. Google has previously said there will be changes in the release schedule of future Android releases, which includes feature drops and maybe major releases too.

The developer talks about something (a feature probably) and says “Maybe makes sense to wait until Android V will be available” and proceeds to write “Its first Developer Preview is scheduled for February 15.” The comment seems to have been deleted now.

Android 15 DP1 confirmed
Image Source: Android Open Source Project

As for the features we could see in the Android 15 DP 1, we’d recommend you lower your expectations as the first developer preview of the next major Android version doesn’t always bring new features. If anything, the build will be full of bugs, and we recommend not installing Android 15 on your daily driver phone until it moves to Beta 3, at least.

Android 15 DP1 will be first available on Pixels, starting from Pixel 6. Here are all the phones that will be eligible.

  • Pixel 6 / 6 Pro / 6a
  • Pixel 7 / 7 Pro / 7a
  • Pixel 8 / 8 Pro
  • Pixel Fold

What are your expectations from Android 15? Do read our Android 15 features wishlist, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

