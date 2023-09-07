Honor 90 Launch in India Taking Place on This Date

Honor is making a comeback in India and ever since this was announced, the preparations have been in full swing. We recently got to know that an Honor smartphone will arrive soon and we finally have a launch date for this; the Honor 90 is coming this month. Have a look at the details.

Honor 90 Coming to India Soon

Honor Tech has announced that the Honor 90 will launch in India on September 14 at 12:30 pm. The company has also revealed a few details about the phone, which is already available in China.

The smartphone is confirmed to get 200MP triple rear cameras and a 50MP selfie shooter. This will directly rival the recently introduced Infinix Zero 30 5G, which also has a 50MP front camera. There will also be a Quad-Curved Floating display, spanning 6.7 inches. The display is confirmed to support 1.5K resolution, 1600 nits of brightness, and 5-fold eye protection features (risk-free dimming, dynamic dimming, low blue light, circadian night display, and dimming adjustments in low light).

You can also expect it to have the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and more.

Honor has already confirmed that the Honor 90 will run MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This is aimed at providing an enhanced cross-platform and cross-device experience. It is revealed that the new MagicOS 7.1 will be based on different OSs “so devices running different OS can connect to MagicOS devices at a system level.” The Honor 90 5G will come with features like HonorShare to share files between the phone and PCs, MagicText to identify text in an image, the Honor Health app, and much more.

Additionally, the Honor 90 will be made available via Amazon, which now has a dedicated microsite for the phone. However, there’s no word on the price yet. That said, we expect it to be a mid-ranger to compete with the likes of the Nothing Phone (2), the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and more.

All details will be out when the Honor 90 launches next week. Hence, stay tuned to this space for further updates.