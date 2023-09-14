Honor 90 with 200MP Cameras Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Honor has finally made a comeback in India as HTech with the new Honor 90. This is an upper mid-range smartphone with features like a 200MP camera, a 50MP selfie shooter, and so much more. Have a look at the price, features, and specs.

Honor 90: Specs and Features

The Honor 90 has a slim frame and features the iconic N Series Dual Ring Design at the back, which includes two big camera housings. The phone has curved edges and comes in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver colors.

It includes a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating display. The 1.5K AMOLED screen supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness, 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology, and HDR10+. It also supports the company’s Circadian Night Display technology for reduced blue light filters.

The camera department includes a 200MP main snapper with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide/macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This is clubbed with a 50MP front camera. The Honor 90 comes equipped with camera features like the Portrait mode, 2x zoom, 4K videos in 30fps, HDR, an AI Vlog Assistant for social media-friendly videos with noise reduction, and much more.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s RAM Turbo for additional up to 7GB of RAM. You get a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, which brings features like Magic Text, Google apps, and more. Additionally, the Honor 90 supports 5G and NFC, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Honor 90 is priced at Rs 37,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 39,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be up for grabs, starting September 18 via Amazon and leading retail stores.

Interested buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank and SBI cards, along with up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI too. Plus, there’s an option to get a bundle deal of Honor TWS/goodies worth Rs 5,000 and a free 30W adaptor.