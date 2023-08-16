Honor Will Soon Launch a Smartphone After a 3-Year Hiatus in India

After going MIA for almost three years in India, Honor is now making a comeback. The company has been dropping hints regarding the same and has now confirmed that a new Honor smartphone is coming to India soon. Here are the details to know.

Honor Making a Comeback!

A recent tweet by Madhav Sheth (former Realme CEO), who is now heading taking care of the Honor Tech relaunch campaign, has revealed that a new Honor smartphone will launch in India soon via a recent post on X.

Although, we still don’t know when this will happen. Considering the frequent teasers Honor Tech has been giving us, it could either happen by the end of this month or in September. We shall get more on this soon! Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech. #FeelTheFreedom #FeelTheHonor #TechForIndians https://t.co/bdam3GZxhy— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2023

As for what is making its way to India, this is unknown too. If a past rumor is to be believed, we can expect the Honor 90 to launch in India as part of Honor’s return to India. The smartphone was introduced a few months ago in China and comes with a 200MP main snapper as one of its highlights. This is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide+macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 50MP selfie shooter.

The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Accelerated Edition) chipset. It has support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 66W fast charger. The Honor 90 runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. There’s no word on the price but it could be a mid-ranger.

To recall, Honor ceased operations in India in 2020 soon after it disassociated itself from Huawei, which faced a severe ban from the US. Although, Honor didn’t officially exit the Indian market and continued distributing its products via PSAV Global. But the lack of new launches somewhat confirmed this! We are yet to see how Honor’s comeback affects the company and whether or not this will be a good thing for Honor. We will keep you posted on further updates and until that happens, you can let us know if you are excited about Honor’s comeback in India in the comments section below.