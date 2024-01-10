Home > News > Honkai Star Rail Leaks: 7 New Light Cones in Forgotten Hall Store Revealed

Honkai Star Rail Leaks: 7 New Light Cones in Forgotten Hall Store Revealed

Sanmay Chakrabarti
comment Comments 0
7 New Light Cones Leaked HSR
In Short
  • The latest Honkai Star Rail leaks, via Team Chikawa, have confirmed the 7 new Light Cones, one for each path, with their full abilities.
  • Four of the Light Cones appear to be the 4-star signature Light Cones of Sam, Gallagher, Sunday, and Sparkle.
  • The new Hunt, Erudition, and Nihility Light Cones look particularly good among the 7 coming to the Forgotten Hall Store in HSR 2.0.

The Forgotten Hall Store in Honkai Star Rail is one of the most well-received features in the game as it provides multiple good F2P Light Cones. The Developer Radio: Penacony Special Edition first revealed the new Light Cones coming to the Forgotten Hall with the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 version. The latest Honkai Star Rail leaks, via Team Chikawa, have confirmed the 7 new Light Cones, one for each path, with their full abilities.

HSR 2.0: All 7 Leaked Light Cones With Abilities

Pure Fiction 2.0 with new lightcones in store via Team Chikawa
byu/thorn_rose inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
  • Abundance Light Cone: The Break effect increases by 24 % and the basic attack restores the health of the wearer by 2% of Max HP plus 800.
  • Harmony Light Cone: When a character uses Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, their corresponding ability gets a 12% damage increase. Only takes effect with the most recent ability used and doesn’t stack.
  • Hunt Light Cone: Increases Attack by 12%. After landing a Crit hit on enemies, increase the Crit Damage by 8% (max 4 stacks), until the end of the wearer’s turn.
  • Destruction Light Cone: If HP is lost or consumed by the wearer in a single attack or turn hits 25% or more of their max HP, it immediately heals them for 15% of their Max HP, and also increases their Damage by 25% for 2 turns. The Effect only triggers once every 3 turns.
  • Preservation Light Cone: Wearer’s Effect Resistance is increased by 12%. For every 100 Defense, increases the damage dealt by 0.8 %, to a max of 32% max damage increase.
  • Erudition Light Cone: The wearer’s attack is increased by 16%, and when the wearer hits 2 or more enemies with an attack, the Crit Damage increases by 20% for 2 turns.
  • Nihility Light Cone: Increases wearer’s attack by 20% when their Effect Hit Rate is equal to or greater than 80%. Also, inflicting a debuff increases the Damage dealt by 6% (max 3 stacks). This effect lasts for 1 turn.

Special thanks to r/juniorjaw for translating the Light Cone stats. Four of the Light Cones appear to be the 4-star signature Light Cones of Sam, Gallagher, Sunday, and Sparkle.

Of the 7 new Light Cones, the Hunt, Erudition, and Nihility Light Cones look particularly good. The Erudition Light Cone will be very useful for characters like Serval in Pure Fiction. The Destruction Light Cone looks perfect for Blade.

Recommended Articles
Honkai Star Rail Is Coming to Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jan 9, 2024
Honkai Star Rail: Acheron’s Kit, Eidolons & Traces Leaked
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jan 9, 2024
Honkai Star Rail Pure Fiction Character Tier List: Best Characters
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jan 8, 2024

HSR 2.0 Pure Fiction Update Leaked

The leak also revealed the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction update with new Whimsicality. The Whimsicality translates to:

When the cumulative damage caused by our side’s additional attacks reaches 100%, a fixed amount of damage will be caused to all enemies”.

The additional attacks can mean a Follow-up attack, or just be a mistake during translation. Share with us your thoughts on the 7 new leaked Light Cones coming to Honkai Star Rail.

#Tags
#Honkai Star Rail#Light Cones

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply