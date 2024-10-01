HSR Leaks: Fan-Favorite 5-star Character Rumored to Rerun in Version 2.6

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 revealed a ton of information while giving us a ton of things to ponder. Version 2.5 perfectly sets the stage for the upcoming version 2.6, which will likely continue the actual Wardance tournament while giving us more information on Ruan Mei and her shenanigans with the revived Tingyun. Version 2.6 is also expected to release the new 5-star character Rappa, who is going to be another Break DPS like Firefly and Boothill. Now, recent leaks reveal another fan-favorite character to rerun alongside Rappa in version 2.6, making the upcoming banner quite a pickle for most players.

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 Banner Leaks: Rerun 5-Star Character

Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail (edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti) Chakarabarti

Leaks via Firefly Leaks posted on Reddit reveal that the fan-favorite character Acheron is expected to rerun in Honkai Star Rail 2.6 banners. Acheron is widely accepted as the best DPS character in Honkai Star Rail at the moment, having an extremely broken Ultimate that obliterates any enemy irrespective of their weakness type. This character is also one of the strongest characters in the lore of Honkai Star Rail — being the Emanator of Nihility. Acheron’s real name is Raiden Bosenmori Mei, which also makes her an EXPY from Honkai Impact 3rd, further increasing her popularity in the community.

Having Acheron rerun in version 2.6 banners will definitely take a massive chunk of attraction away from Rappa, who is also expected to be a strong character. But don’t let that stop your future Rappa mains from going all-in on her during the version 2.6 banner as her kit is also pretty strong. Tell us who you are more excited for in version 2.6 and whether you would instead save the Stellar Jades for the new Tingyun in version 2.7.