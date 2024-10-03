Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Banner Set to Bring Two Long Awaited Characters

Honkai Star Rail is in the second phase of version 2.5 with version 2.6 only a couple of weeks away. So far, the game has released 17 new characters in the Honkai Star Rail 2.x versions and is expected to feature Rappa in version 2.6. Among all the 18 new characters so far, one long-awaited Penacony character has still not been released leaving players wondering why that is the case. This character is Sunday, the main villain of the Penacony incident alongside Gopher Wood. Sunday has been expected to be a playable character for a long time, but surprisingly he still hasn’t featured in any of the version banners.

Sunday and 5-star Tingyun Leaked to Feature in Version 2.7 Banners

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

The latest leak via Uncle posted on Reddit reveals that Sunday’s and the new 5-star Tingyun’s drip marketing artwork description. What’s more important is that this drip marketing is mentioned in the leak for version 2.7, suggesting that both the new 5-star version of Tingyun and Sunday will become playable in Honkai Star Rail 2.7.

During the Penacony Trailblaze Missions, the trailblazer defeated Sunday in the battle with the Harmonious Choir The Great Septimus boss fight, who was controlled by Sunday. After defeating Sunday, he was locked in Penacony. During the version 2.3 trailblazing mission, we get a final look at Sunday with Jade. During this interaction, Jade seemed to provide Sunday with a lucrative opportunity that might free him from imprisonment. Ever since then, we have not heard of Sunday in any of the missions, but if the latest leaks are believed, it appears that Sunday and Tingyun’s revival might be connected in the upcoming missions.

So, that’s everything we currently know about the HSR 2.7 banners from leaks. If the leaks are correct, then we are going to have two long-awaited characters — Sunday and the new Tingyun, featuring in the banners soon. Tell us what you think about the possibility of Sunday and the new Tingyun featuring together in version 2.7 and give us your theory on how they are connected together in the story.