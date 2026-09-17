Kojima Reveals PHYSINT Cast, Bill Skarsgård to Play the Lead

Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at the Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2026, announcing the cast for PHYSINT, with Bill Skarsgård playing the lead role. He also reaffirmed the remaining cast, featuring big names such as Charlee Fraser, Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee), and Minami Hamabe in supporting roles.

Kojima also revealed a brand-new visual teaser for PHYSINT, featuring lead and supporting actors Bill Skarsgard and Charlee Fraser, with the tagline “The Next Cold War Begins”.

The 63-year-old Japanese developer shared insights about the development of the next-generation action-espionage game in a new YouTube video, saying that “the project continues to make steady progress.”

Image Credit: Xbox

In fact, Kojima himself captured the visual teaser he revealed at the Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2026. He conducted the costume fittings, scans, and camera tests with both Bill and Charlee earlier this year, which gave him “tremendous confidence in the direction of the project” with PHYSINT’s cast.

He also teased more cast announcements coming in the near future and urged fans to stay tuned for updates. Obviously, he thanked Xbox for sharing the same vision and “walking this path toward the future” with him.

If you’re unaware, Bill Skarsgård is widely known for playing the terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown across the IT series as well as for playing John Wick: Chapter 4’s primary antagonist, Marquis de Gramont, so it’s an incredible casting, to say the least.

For those out of the loop with the recent drama, Xbox acquired PHYSINT’s publishing rights after PlayStation tried to cancel it. According to reports, PlayStation decided PHYSINT’s ballooning costs and missed deadlines. It’s definitely an expensive game, since casting Bill Skarsgård is no small feat.

Kojima also provided an update on his upcoming Xbox-exclusive horror game, OD: Knock, for which development is also progressing smoothly, despite SAG-AFTRA strikes halting motion-capture for some time.

So, fans can look forward to more PHYSINT cast announcements, and we should expect them to drop during this year’s The Game Awards. That said, what do you think about the PHYSINT cast? Tell us in the comments section below.