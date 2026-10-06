Hideo Kojima Wants PHYSINT to Deliver “A Different Kind of Spy Action” than Metal Gear

Hideo Kojima has revealed brand-new details about his upcoming action-espionage game PHYSINT, developed with Xbox, giving us a better idea of how it will deliver a “different kind of spy action” than what we’ve seen in the Metal Gear series. In the latest KOJI10 podcast episode, Kojima confirmed that PHYSINT promises a new interactive experience.

“It’s about spies, but I wanted plenty of new ideas and a different kind of spy action. It’s quite different,” said the 63-year-old Japanese game creator. He reiterated, “This made the news, but we have found a new partner, Xbox. So, production is moving forward.”

Part of what sets PHYSINT apart from the Metal Gear series is its sheer scale and ambition. For starters, Hideo Kojima is going big with the cast, already bringing Bill Skarsgård on board as the PHYSINT lead, who will likely play the spy we control.

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

The PHYSINT cast also features big names such as Charlee Fraser, Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee), and Minami Hamabe in supporting roles. He talked about the remaining cast on the KOJI10 podcast, saying, “About 70 percent of them are fans of mine. I’m their fan too, but they’re also my fans.”

He actually unveiled the rest of the “enormous” cast and their in-game character names, but unfortunately for us watching, those details were censored to keep them under wraps for now. Kojima said that some of the PHYSINT cast “grew up playing ‘METAL GEAR ‘, or their children are fans, or some of them like my work.”

When Kojima initially announced PHYSINT, he described it as both a game and a movie, with the look, story, themes, cast, acting, fashion, and sound all designed with that cinematic approach in mind. So, this is another factor that separates Hideo Kojima’s PHYSINT from Metal Gear.

Hideo Kojima noted filming for PHYSINT will begin next year, calling it a culmination of his 40-year career in the games industry. Before that, Kojima also confirmed multiple cameos in an upcoming movie, anime, and a game, so you can look forward to those before PHYSINT arrives.