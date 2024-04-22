Rumor Suggests Helldivers 2 Might Come to Xbox

Helldivers 2 has amassed well-deserved recognition from PlayStation 5 and PC gamers as more and more people flock to serve Democracy. However, since its first day, Xbox players have wondered if the popular co-op game will ever grace Microsoft’s platform. After all, it is technically a title published by Sony’s PlayStation. So, the chances of getting Helldivers 2 on Xbox are second to none. Or is it?

As per the latest reports, Sony might be eyeing the launch of Helldivers 2 on Xbox. On the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, insider Shpesal_Nick says there are early preliminary discussions about Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass.

He suggests that with the new interim CEO Hiroki Totoki taking charge of duties at PlayStation, the company might be a little open to exploring multiplatform strategies. However, Nick also asked everyone to take this news at face value, as the discussion was very early. Hence, both companies might not agree.

Honestly, I might not be surprised if Helldivers 2 ever comes to Xbox. Let’s be clear: companies are more open to trying multiplatform. It is true that Nintendo still keeps its IPs exclusive to the Nintendo system, and it works wonders for them. However, platforms like Xbox have slowly started going multiplatform, with four titles going to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

With PlayStation already publishing titles for PC and the yearly MLB game launching multiplatform, including Xbox, it wouldn’t surprise me if Sony decides on this. Furthermore, given the game’s live service nature, it would only benefit PlayStation, giving them an equally bigger player base that will purchase in-game items like Warbonds and Super Credits.

So, what do you think? Do you feel Helldivers 2 has a chance to launch on Xbox? Will you purchase and play it if you own an Xbox Series X/S? Let us know in the comments below.