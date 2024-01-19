Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Official Release Date Revealed

Almost seven years after the BAFTA Games Award winner Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, gamers have anxiously been waiting for a sequel. And while Senua’s Saga II was shown off quite a lot, we hadn’t really received an official release date until now.

Announced at the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will officially release on May 21, 2024. Furthermore, Ninja Theory and Microsoft have confirmed that the game will be a digital-only release. Along with the official release date, we also got a detailed game overview for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Game Overview

In the Xbox Direct 2024 showcase, we saw some behind-the-scenes of the already anticipated game. Through the new look, Ninja Theory has created an extremely immersive experience of Valhalla in a mystical and haunted way. A lot of footage, including interviews, audio recording, and even motion capture, has been shown off to reveal how the game came to life.

We also see the use of binaural audio in the game. This audio feature aims to surround the player with the dark yet fascinating landscapes of Iceland and surrounding areas. Ninja Theory also reminds us of Senua’s psychosis, which will feel more real than ever by echoing through voices of her past experiences.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Earlier Leaks

The game was originally teased several times over the last couple of years. Originally teased at The Game Awards 2019, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was expected to be the next big Xbox Exclusive title. Following that reveal, the game was also teased during The Game Awards 2023 with a new look trailer.

However, the most recent tease or, in this case, leak, comes out of various sources through eXputer. And while we did assume it to be a rumor, it turns out the projected data ended up being correct. Amid other reveals and announcements in the Xbox Direct 2024 event, this one was something I was excited about.

Now that we have an official release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, a game that was first revealed five years ago, waiting the next four months will be exciting. Are you also excited about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2? Tell us in the comments below.