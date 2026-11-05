Home > News > GTA Online Weekly Update Brings Massive Heist Bonuses, Free Mansion Decoration, Discounts, and More

GTA Online Weekly Update Brings Massive Heist Bonuses, Free Mansion Decoration, Discounts, and More

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GTA Online November 5 update
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • The rewards and bonuses for the GTA Online November 5 update have been revealed.
  • Players can earn 2x GTA$ first-time completion bonuses on all the heist events
  • In addition, properties, weapons, and vehicles have received huge discounts of up to 40%.
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The penultimate GTA Online weekly update before GTA 6 doubles the first-time completion bonuses for all heist events. In addition, Rockstar is offering guaranteed bonuses for select heists, along with massive discounts on weapons, properties, and vehicles.

GTA Online Weekly Update (November 5-12): All Bonuses and Rewards

The latest GTA Online weekly update went live on November 5, 2026, at 5 AM EDT, and is set to end on November 12, 2026. Ahead of the update, all the info about the new GTA Online update appeared on Reddit first, as usual.

During this period, GTA Online players can earn 2x first-time completion bonuses on all the best GTA Online heists, including Original Heists, The Doomsday Heist, The Diamond Casino Heist, KnoWay Out Missions, etc. Furthermore, players can also earn 3x GTA$ and RP in Mansion Raid and 2x GTA$ and RP in the Community Race Series.

GTA Online Kortz Center Heist Update
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Next, Rockstar has also revealed guaranteed bonuses for certain heists, which are as follows:

  • Players are guaranteed to discover The Outcome of Endeavour, a high-value primary target painting, on their first attempt this week. This bonus commemorates the inaugural heist event of The Kortz Center Heist in GTA Online.
  • Next, players can hop into the game anytime until November 11 to claim The Great Circle Back Painting. As usual, this painting can be used to decorate your Mansion in GTA Online.
  • Finally, Rockstar also announced that players are guaranteed to get the Panther Statue during their first attempt at the Cayo Perico Heist.

You can sell your unused properties in GTA Online and put that money to good use, as Rockstar is offering hefty discounts on several properties this week. High-End Apartments, Casino Master Penthouse, Casino Master Penthouse Upgrades and Modifications, Facility Properties, and Facility Upgrades and Modifications are all available at 40% off.

A variety of vehicles in GTA Online are also currently available at 30% off in the game, including:

  • Cheval Taipan
  • Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
  • Invetero Coquette D5
  • Pegassi Reaper
  • Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  • Western Company Besra
  • Western Rampant Rocket
  • HVY Insurgent
  • Dinka Blista Kanjo
  • Grotti Cheetah

If you are interested in this week’s Weekly Challenges and Vehicles in GTA Online, here is everything you need to know about them:

  • Podium Vehicle: Överflöd Entity XXR
  • Prize Ride Challenge: Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row
  • Prize Ride Vehicle: Annis Hellion
  • Time Trial: LSIA
  • Premium Race: At the Races

Unfortunately, there is no new or returning content this week in GTA Online. That said, let us know your thoughts on the latest GTA Online weekly update in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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