GTA Online Weekly Update Brings Massive Heist Bonuses, Free Mansion Decoration, Discounts, and More

The penultimate GTA Online weekly update before GTA 6 doubles the first-time completion bonuses for all heist events. In addition, Rockstar is offering guaranteed bonuses for select heists, along with massive discounts on weapons, properties, and vehicles.

The latest GTA Online weekly update went live on November 5, 2026, at 5 AM EDT, and is set to end on November 12, 2026. Ahead of the update, all the info about the new GTA Online update appeared on Reddit first, as usual.

During this period, GTA Online players can earn 2x first-time completion bonuses on all the best GTA Online heists, including Original Heists, The Doomsday Heist, The Diamond Casino Heist, KnoWay Out Missions, etc. Furthermore, players can also earn 3x GTA$ and RP in Mansion Raid and 2x GTA$ and RP in the Community Race Series.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Next, Rockstar has also revealed guaranteed bonuses for certain heists, which are as follows:

Players are guaranteed to discover The Outcome of Endeavour, a high-value primary target painting, on their first attempt this week. This bonus commemorates the inaugural heist event of The Kortz Center Heist in GTA Online.

Next, players can hop into the game anytime until November 11 to claim The Great Circle Back Painting. As usual, this painting can be used to decorate your Mansion in GTA Online.

Finally, Rockstar also announced that players are guaranteed to get the Panther Statue during their first attempt at the Cayo Perico Heist.

You can sell your unused properties in GTA Online and put that money to good use, as Rockstar is offering hefty discounts on several properties this week. High-End Apartments, Casino Master Penthouse, Casino Master Penthouse Upgrades and Modifications, Facility Properties, and Facility Upgrades and Modifications are all available at 40% off.

A variety of vehicles in GTA Online are also currently available at 30% off in the game, including:

Cheval Taipan

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer

Invetero Coquette D5

Pegassi Reaper

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Western Company Besra

Western Rampant Rocket

HVY Insurgent

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Grotti Cheetah

If you are interested in this week’s Weekly Challenges and Vehicles in GTA Online, here is everything you need to know about them:

Podium Vehicle: Överflöd Entity XXR

Prize Ride Challenge: Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row

Prize Ride Vehicle: Annis Hellion

Time Trial: LSIA

Premium Race: At the Races

Unfortunately, there is no new or returning content this week in GTA Online. That said, let us know your thoughts on the latest GTA Online weekly update in the comments below.