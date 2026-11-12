Next GTA Game Could Take Players Outside America, Rockstar Hints “Never Say Never”

Most Grand Theft Auto games have explored fictional versions of American cities, from New York-inspired Liberty City to Los Angeles-inspired Los Santos, and now players get to explore GTA 6’s State of Leonida, inspired by Miami in Florida. However, Rockstar hasn’t ruled out taking a future GTA game beyond the United States.

In an interview with The Guardian on November 12, 2026, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson acknowledged the possibility of a future GTA game taking place outside America, saying, “Never say never,” but reiterated that developers still have plenty of content to explore in the US: “There’s still so much to do in America.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

When asked whether Rockstar developers’ backgrounds outside the US influence their fictional portrayal of America, Nelson explained that the studio’s version of the country, particularly in GTA 6, feels foreign to everyone, as no one can fully experience everything its massive world has to offer:

I think we’re all outsiders to this version of America. It doesn’t matter where you live…no one experiences the America that we’re portraying here in its fullness.

Early GTA games have explored locations outside the US before, most notably through two expansion packs to the original 1997 title: GTA: London 1969, released for PC and PlayStation, and the PC-exclusive GTA: London 1961. Both took players to London, so the developers aren’t strangers to GTAs outside your usual America.

Rockstar also trademarked GTA: Tokyo in 2003 after considering international settings such as Rio de Janeiro, Istanbul, and Moscow. However, the studio scrapped the idea before full production, and GTA 4 instead returned to the US in 2008 with its fictional take on New York City, Liberty City.

So, if Rockstar selects Tokyo as one of the next locations for GTA 7, it would be similar to Forza Horizon 6, except you can do much more than just drive cars and race others. That said, where do you want the next GTA to be set outside America after GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.