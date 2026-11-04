Home > News > GTA 6’s 212 GB File Size Could Have Been Twice as Big Without Rockstar’s Optimization

GTA 6’s 212 GB File Size Could Have Been Twice as Big Without Rockstar’s Optimization

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 trailer 2 screenshot featuring Jason and Dre'Quan Priest holding a 400 GB sign.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6's file size could have crossed 400GB without Rockstar's optimization techniques.
  • A Rockstar dataminer explained how RPF compression reduces the file sizes in the studio's archive format.
  • Rockstar's compression techniques have brought GTA 6's file size down to 212GB.
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If you thought GTA 6’s 212 GB file size was massive, wait until you hear how big the game could’ve been without Rockstar’s optimization and compression techniques. According to a popular Rockstar dataminer, GTA 6 could have taken up over 400 GB without Rockstar’s RPF (RAGE Package File) compression.

Dataminer Tex2 on X also backed up another user’s post claiming that GTA 5’s Legacy Edition, including all Online DLCs, would have exceeded 250 GB without compression. However, Rockstar’s RPF compression brought the download size down to just 120 GB.

GTA 6 Leonida map screenshot.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Also Read: GTA 6 Countdown: How Many Days Until November 19?

Rockstar is using the same technique to bring GTA 6’s potential 400 GB+ file size down to around 212 GB, depending on the console. As for GTA 6’s platforms, the game will launch exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.

For those who aren’t tech-savvy, RPF is a proprietary, closed-source container format designed for Rockstar’s RAGE Engine. It bundles thousands of individual assets, including 3D models, textures, scripts, and maps, into a single package.

Since GTA 6’s RAGE Engine is heavily upgraded, Rockstar has also improved its compression techniques to manage the game’s massive size. Furthermore, the dataminer claims Rockstar uses MP3 audio formats, just as it did in GTA 5 Enhanced. This helped cut GTA 5’s audio pack from around 16 GB to 8 GB and the DLC packs from roughly 66 GB to 51 GB.

So, Rockstar likely uses these audio and compression techniques to bring GTA 6’s preload size down from a potential 400 GB+ to its reported 212 GB size. If you’ve watched the GTA 6 Extended Look or the GTA 6 Launch Trailer, you’ll know just how much detail Rockstar has packed into Leonida, so a potential 400 GB+ file size is hardly surprising.

But Rockstar has always been masters of their craft and optimized all their titles, and GTA 6 looks to be no different. That said, are you happy with GTA 6’s 200 GB+ file size, or do you think it’s still too much? Let us know.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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