GTA Online Mansions Update Teases Massive Finale DLC Before GTA 6 Release

GTA Online welcomed the highly anticipated release of the ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ DLC, bringing mansions, pets, new cars, and much more to Rockstar’s sprawling open-world title. As revealed in the teasers for the update, the DLC finally inducted Michael De Santa into the online universe, and we find the character looking even more grizzled than before as he embraces the Vinewood producer lifestyle.

The update’s quest chain, rather underwhelmingly, only features around five missions so far, with the finale being a shootout alongside Michael. This is far from the action-packed sendoff fans were hoping for, but they’ll be happy to hear that the mansions update subtly teases a final showdown against a familiar character.

GTA Online Could Receive Final DLC in 2026

Image Credit: X/@TGGonYT

While Rockstar is yet to officially reveal plans for GTA Online’s future, insiders online are claiming the latest update offers plenty of hints on what’s to come. This includes the reliable ‘TGGonYT‘ account on X, which had this to say: “GTA Online will be getting a big finale DLC in 2026. Mansions is not the final DLC; there is a big tease at the end of the final mission.”

The tease the creator is referring to is a small dialogue exchange involving Mr. Faber and Michael. In the DLC ‘Home Sweet Home’ mission, the banker mysteriously pops out of your bathroom and intrudes on the player’s conversation with Michael. After exchanging some pleasantries, the character states that he’s off to hear a “series seed pitch” for a driverless taxi company. As he’s walking away, Michael warns the player about Faber’s intentions, saying, “You want my advice? Watch yourself with that guy.”

This extremely brief exchange seems to be the root of the final DLC theory, as relayed in a follow-up post by TGG, “Mr Faber is a big bad guy, we’ll need to take him out. Hopefully with a few of our friends…” While the finer details are unconfirmed, it seems that we might’ve inadvertently ticked off Mr. Faber by vandalizing KnoWay properties across Los Santos in the lead-up to the Home Sweet Home mission. If you’ve played the DLC, you’ll be aware that ‘KnoWay’ is the name of a driverless taxi company – possibly the same one that Faber is interested in.

What adds further credibility to this theory is a phone call from Faber that’s triggered right after the mission’s completion. In the call, he reassures the player that he had no hand in the ensuing shootout at their mansion, while menacingly remarking that he’ll be in touch “soon.” As speculative as this is, the narrative thread could function as a setup for the future DLC. Needless to say, take these details with a grain of salt for the time being.