Rockstar Shuts down Free GTA 5 Browser Port After It Goes Viral

While players wait for GTA 6‘s release next month, GTA 5 became playable across all web browsers for a brief period. Take-Two Interactive stepped in and took down the unofficial GTA 5 browser soon after it went viral on social media.

Earlier today, Pixel Gamer 4k, an X account, shared footage of GTA 5 running flawlessly in a web browser. Thanks to AI, the GTA 5 browser port was made possible. The modders apparently utilized the leaked GTA 5 source code, significantly compressed the game’s assets to just 700 MB, and then ported the game to WebAssembly using AI.

Soon after the GTA 5 browser port emerged online, players rushed to the playgta5 website to replay the previous installment for free right before GTA 6’s launch. However, Take-Two has now taken down the browser port. Earlier, it shut down an unofficial GTA 5 Switch port by modders.

Image Credit: Beebom

If you head to the playgta5 website now, you’ll only see a “Thanks for Playing!” message from the team. Before Rockstar Games shut down the free-to-play GTA 5 website, the browser port supported full story mode and also allowed players to freely roam Los Santos, one of the iconic GTA locations. In addition, players could also load and play the leaked GTA 6 map.

No matter which device they were using, the GTA 5 browser port supported keyboard & mouse, controllers, and touch controls on mobile devices. The unauthorized GTA 5 browser port was indeed unbelievable. Unfortunately, players who couldn’t try it beforehand can no longer access the free-to-play web browser port of GTA 5.

However, the good news is that you can play other GTA games like Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in your web browser right now. Since players are now flocking to the GTA 3 and GTA Vice City free-to-play websites, Take-Two Interactive may return soon and take down the aforementioned web ports as well.

That said, if you were lucky enough to play GTA 5 in your web browser, let us know about your experience in the comments below.