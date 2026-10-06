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Rockstar Shuts down Free GTA 5 Browser Port After It Goes Viral

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Michael with an AR in GTA 5
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • The entire GTA 5 game became playable in web browsers earlier today.
  • However, Take-Two has taken down the unofficial GTA 5 browser port.
  • The PlayGTA5 website now just displays the "Thanks for Playing!" message.
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While players wait for GTA 6‘s release next month, GTA 5 became playable across all web browsers for a brief period. Take-Two Interactive stepped in and took down the unofficial GTA 5 browser soon after it went viral on social media.

Earlier today, Pixel Gamer 4k, an X account, shared footage of GTA 5 running flawlessly in a web browser. Thanks to AI, the GTA 5 browser port was made possible. The modders apparently utilized the leaked GTA 5 source code, significantly compressed the game’s assets to just 700 MB, and then ported the game to WebAssembly using AI.

Soon after the GTA 5 browser port emerged online, players rushed to the playgta5 website to replay the previous installment for free right before GTA 6’s launch. However, Take-Two has now taken down the browser port. Earlier, it shut down an unofficial GTA 5 Switch port by modders.

Playing GTA V in a browser
Image Credit: Beebom

If you head to the playgta5 website now, you’ll only see a “Thanks for Playing!” message from the team. Before Rockstar Games shut down the free-to-play GTA 5 website, the browser port supported full story mode and also allowed players to freely roam Los Santos, one of the iconic GTA locations. In addition, players could also load and play the leaked GTA 6 map.

No matter which device they were using, the GTA 5 browser port supported keyboard & mouse, controllers, and touch controls on mobile devices. The unauthorized GTA 5 browser port was indeed unbelievable. Unfortunately, players who couldn’t try it beforehand can no longer access the free-to-play web browser port of GTA 5.

However, the good news is that you can play other GTA games like Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in your web browser right now. Since players are now flocking to the GTA 3 and GTA Vice City free-to-play websites, Take-Two Interactive may return soon and take down the aforementioned web ports as well.

That said, if you were lucky enough to play GTA 5 in your web browser, let us know about your experience in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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