Take-Two Shuts Down Unofficial GTA 5 Switch Port by Modders

Take-Two has officially shut down Paralympics Productions, the team behind the GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port and the upcoming Android port, ahead of the release of the highly anticipated GTA 6. The company cancelled both projects after sending the modding team’s CEO, Mojso, a cease-and-desist notice, confirming the team would shut down on October 3, 2026.

Some users believe Take-Two acted after Mojso polled players on whether to release the GTA 5 Android port after the Switch port or a paid online mode on the unofficial platforms, which would be illegal. Rockstar also updated its mod guidelines last week, stating the following, which explains why this had to happen:

Do not modify our games to operate on consoles, hardware devices, or other platforms where they have not been officially released by Rockstar Games.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

It seems like going after Rockstar’s cash cow, GTA Online, wasn’t the best idea, especially after the updated modding guidelines before GTA 6. With reports of GTA 6 Online releasing next year, it was really unlucky timing on Mojso’s part, not that Take-Two would have stayed quiet if they charged for a port of GTA 5 Online on Switch or Android any other time.

Mojso took to X to share a statement on the cancellation of both GTA 5 Switch port’s performance update and the work-in-progress Android port, and here’s what the CEO said:

“Paralympics Productions is shutting down on October 3rd. Thank you, everyone, who supported us through tough times and lengthy development. I am sorry for not fulfilling your expectations and leaving you high and dry. I am thankful for take-two’s mercy, so this is the definitive end.”

The GTA 5 Switch port was an unofficial project by the team that aimed to run Rockstar’s open-world title natively on the platform without streaming or emulation, by adapting it to the Switch’s ARM-based hardware. However, this project won’t ever be completed, as Take-Two decided to switch it off before it could reach the finish line.