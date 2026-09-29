Take-Two Shuts Down Unofficial GTA 5 Switch Port by Modders

- Take-Two has shut down the development of both the unofficial GTA 5 Switch port and the Android port by the modding team Paralympics Productions.
- According to team CEO Mojso, Take-Two sent him a cease-and-desist letter, prompting him to shut down the entire team on October 3, 2026.
- Some users noted that the CEO previously polled users on an Android port or paid online mode on the platforms, which may have triggered the shutdown.
Take-Two has officially shut down Paralympics Productions, the team behind the GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port and the upcoming Android port, ahead of the release of the highly anticipated GTA 6. The company cancelled both projects after sending the modding team’s CEO, Mojso, a cease-and-desist notice, confirming the team would shut down on October 3, 2026.
Some users believe Take-Two acted after Mojso polled players on whether to release the GTA 5 Android port after the Switch port or a paid online mode on the unofficial platforms, which would be illegal. Rockstar also updated its mod guidelines last week, stating the following, which explains why this had to happen:
Do not modify our games to operate on consoles, hardware devices, or other platforms where they have not been officially released by Rockstar Games.
It seems like going after Rockstar’s cash cow, GTA Online, wasn’t the best idea, especially after the updated modding guidelines before GTA 6. With reports of GTA 6 Online releasing next year, it was really unlucky timing on Mojso’s part, not that Take-Two would have stayed quiet if they charged for a port of GTA 5 Online on Switch or Android any other time.
Mojso took to X to share a statement on the cancellation of both GTA 5 Switch port’s performance update and the work-in-progress Android port, and here’s what the CEO said:
“Paralympics Productions is shutting down on October 3rd. Thank you, everyone, who supported us through tough times and lengthy development. I am sorry for not fulfilling your expectations and leaving you high and dry. I am thankful for take-two’s mercy, so this is the definitive end.”
The GTA 5 Switch port was an unofficial project by the team that aimed to run Rockstar’s open-world title natively on the platform without streaming or emulation, by adapting it to the Switch’s ARM-based hardware. However, this project won’t ever be completed, as Take-Two decided to switch it off before it could reach the finish line.