GTA Online Is Infected with Modders After New PS4 Jailbreak

GTA Online players on PS4 have a new reason to be careful when jumping into public lobbies because of a recently released jailbreak for PS4 firmware. This has opened the door for modified consoles to access the PlayStation Network while running unauthorized game modifications. Reports now point toward modders entering GTA Online.

GTA Online still has a large PS4 player base. While Rockstar has moved its attention toward current-gen consoles and GTA 6, the older version of GTA Online remains active. For now, players should be cautious if they encounter impossible behaviour such as sudden rewards or other obvious forms of cheating.

The jailbreak supports PS4 systems running firmware 13.52 and lower, according to current reports. A dataminer, Tex2, has also posted on their X account that Sony is still allowing consoles on 13.52 to authenticate with PSN. This allows the modified PS4 systems to potentially reach the online servers.

The result is that modders can use their extraordinary abilities like god mode, invisibility, and manipulated ranks to create havoc among the regular players.

So, if you run into a suspicious player, don’t accept unexpected GTA$ or RP, and mostly avoid interacting with obvious modded activity. The best way to avoid them is by simply leaving the session if your playthrough is getting interrupted.

With the next sequel right around the corner, Rockstar has been tightening up their preparations with the updated GTA 6 store listings and reminding the actors to keep their roles a secret. Meanwhile, reports of PS5 Pro shortages show just how much attention GTA 6 is already generating.

While the window for GTA Online being infected by modders may remain temporary, PS4 players should treat these strange lobbies with extra caution. Reports suggest that PSN access on older firmware is usually disabled after a newer system update becomes available, although the exact time may vary.