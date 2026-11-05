GTA 6 Jason and Lucia Mural in New York Vandalized Just Weeks Before Game Launch

Rockstar’s GTA 6 promotion in New York has taken a minor hit, since a graffiti artist vandalized Brooklyn’s first GTA 6 mural just weeks before the game’s November 19, 2026 launch. The artists at Colossal Media hand-painted the mural from scratch in seven days, which features Jason and Lucia in GTA 6’s Lock and Load artwork with the “Plays Best on PS5” branding.

The graffiti artist, Jelous.ktd on Instagram, posted the vandalized GTA 6 mural with the “JELOUS” graffiti on his Instagram page on November 5. This comes less than a month after the artwork’s completion on October 10.

Image Credit: Instagram/@jelous.ktd

The artist even posted new angles of the mural, along with a few videos of him painting the same logo at multiple locations throughout New York city.

Graffiti art is deeply embedded in the city’s culture, so this outcome is hardly surprising. However, this was Rockstar’s first GTA 6 mural in Brooklyn, New York, located on the corner of Wythe Avenue and North 11th Street in Williamsburg.

Of course, this is a minor setback in the grand scheme of Rockstar’s overall GTA 6 marketing. But it is still a bit disrespectful to the seven days of painstaking work the artists put into creating the stunning mural featuring artwork from the GTA 6 launch trailer.

The full mural features Jason and Lucia holding their weapons in GTA 6, with iconic palm trees and the Rockstar logo in the background. The graffiti artist left most of the upper section untouched but spray-painted a giant black-and-white “JELOUS” logo across the bottom, marking the name of the artist who vandalized the GTA 6 mural in the first place.

Fans are now wondering whether Rockstar will restore the mural to its original state or leave the “JELOUS” graffiti in place, especially with just two weeks remaining until GTA 6’s release. That said, what do you think of the damage to the GTA 6 mural? Tell us in the comments section below.