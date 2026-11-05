GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault Nightclubs Are Coming to Miami With Flo Rida and CircoLoco

The hype for Rockstar’s upcoming title, GTA 6, is taking over the world, with two of Vice City’s iconic nightclubs coming to life in Miami. Real-life venues E11EVEN MIAMI and Club Space will transform into GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault, respectively, hosting special events throughout November to unofficially celebrate the game’s launch.

E11EVEN Miami on X shared a new trailer on the platform for its November 6, 2026 event, transforming the venue into NINE1NINE, billed as “Vice City’s sexiest nightclub.” Featuring a GTA 6 vehicle, the trailer also announces Flo Rida as the headliner for the live performance at the event, while also celebrating the birthday of the nightclub’s managing partner, Gino LoPinto.

Image Credit: Instagram/@11miami & circolocorecords

Meanwhile, CircoLoco Records, the label founded as a partnership between CircoLoco and Rockstar Games in 2021, has announced that another one of Miami’s nightclubs, Club Space, will transform into The Vault on November 22, 2026, one of the fictional nightlife venues in GTA 6’s Vice City.

The announcement was made on CircoLoco Records’ Instagram page, which also featured a brand-new GTA 6-themed artwork, including the tagline “The future in Vice City is unpredictable.” Furthermore, rumors suggest Rockstar will feature CircoLoco Records in GTA 6’s radio stations, giving the label its own dance and electronic music station.

It’s worth noting that neither event is part of Rockstar’s official GTA 6 promotion, unlike the GTA 6-themed NBA match on November 18 and the real-life GTA 6 Vice City sign attraction in Miami. Instead, E11EVEN and Club Space are hosting these events independently to celebrate GTA 6’s launch and the fictional nightclubs the game will parody.

However, these events are among many that will transform Miami into the fictional Vice City in GTA 6’s Leonida, bringing the game’s world to life for millions of gamers and non-gamers alike. That said, what do you think of E11EVEN and Club Space transforming into GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault, respectively? Tell us in the comments section below.