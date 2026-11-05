Home > News > GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault Nightclubs Are Coming to Miami With Flo Rida and CircoLoco

GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault Nightclubs Are Coming to Miami With Flo Rida and CircoLoco

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The NINE1NINE promotional image from the E11EVEN MIAMI club, with Jason and Lucia.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Two Miami nightclubs will transform into fictional GTA 6 venues from Vice City.
  • The E11EVEN MIAMI club will become NINE1NINE on November 6, 2026, with Flo Rida headlining.
  • Meanwhile, the Club Space in Miami will transform into The Vault on November 22, as announced by CircoLoco Records.
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The hype for Rockstar’s upcoming title, GTA 6, is taking over the world, with two of Vice City’s iconic nightclubs coming to life in Miami. Real-life venues E11EVEN MIAMI and Club Space will transform into GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault, respectively, hosting special events throughout November to unofficially celebrate the game’s launch.

E11EVEN Miami on X shared a new trailer on the platform for its November 6, 2026 event, transforming the venue into NINE1NINE, billed as “Vice City’s sexiest nightclub.” Featuring a GTA 6 vehicle, the trailer also announces Flo Rida as the headliner for the live performance at the event, while also celebrating the birthday of the nightclub’s managing partner, Gino LoPinto.

E11EVEN turning into NINE1NINE with Flo Rida headlining, alongside CircoLoco Records' announcement of Club Space turning into The Vault from GTA 6.
Image Credit: Instagram/@11miami & circolocorecords

Meanwhile, CircoLoco Records, the label founded as a partnership between CircoLoco and Rockstar Games in 2021, has announced that another one of Miami’s nightclubs, Club Space, will transform into The Vault on November 22, 2026, one of the fictional nightlife venues in GTA 6’s Vice City.

The announcement was made on CircoLoco Records’ Instagram page, which also featured a brand-new GTA 6-themed artwork, including the tagline “The future in Vice City is unpredictable.” Furthermore, rumors suggest Rockstar will feature CircoLoco Records in GTA 6’s radio stations, giving the label its own dance and electronic music station.

It’s worth noting that neither event is part of Rockstar’s official GTA 6 promotion, unlike the GTA 6-themed NBA match on November 18 and the real-life GTA 6 Vice City sign attraction in Miami. Instead, E11EVEN and Club Space are hosting these events independently to celebrate GTA 6’s launch and the fictional nightclubs the game will parody.

However, these events are among many that will transform Miami into the fictional Vice City in GTA 6’s Leonida, bringing the game’s world to life for millions of gamers and non-gamers alike. That said, what do you think of E11EVEN and Club Space transforming into GTA 6’s NINE1NINE and The Vault, respectively? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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