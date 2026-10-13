GTA 6 PC Reportedly Releasing Within the First Three Months of 2027

PC players may not have to wait a year or two for the release of GTA 6, as a new report suggests the PC version will launch within the first three months of 2027. Previous reports claimed GTA 6 PC could release sooner due to rising console costs, and the latest report gives a new release window: Q1 2027, or between January and March next year.

GameBeat’s latest report, published on October 13, 2026, says Rockstar plans to release the highly anticipated GTA 6 PC port a few months after its November 19, 2026, console debut, particularly within the first three months of 2027.

According to the outlet, the report comes from four sources familiar with Rockstar’s plans who have chosen to remain anonymous to “avoid damaging business relationships.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Of course, this doesn’t guarantee that GTA 6’s PC version is dropping early next year, but over the past few weeks, multiple reports have stated the same. So, the report carries definite weight. This would also mean Rockstar is finally breaking its tradition of bringing its GTA games to PC nearly a year or two after the initial release.

The PC launch could also coincide with the launch of GTA 6 Online multiplayer, which Twitch CEO Dan Clancy says is coming in 2027. It all lines up perfectly, and we might even hear updates on the PC port during Take-Two’s November 9 earnings call, which takes place 10 days before GTA 6’s global launch on consoles.

If the open-world title releases on PC in early 2027, it would likely be the first platform to run the game at 60 fps. Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA 6 is locked at 30 fps at launch on all consoles, including the PS5 Pro.

So a PC version will definitely surpass a console’s performance barrier. Now, all we need is an official update from Rockstar, and PC players can finally start warming up their rigs for Vice City.