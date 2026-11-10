GTA 6 Could Have a 40 FPS Mode on PS5 Pro, an Updated PSSR Version Suggests

GTA 6 could launch with an updated version of Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology on PS5 Pro, according to details reportedly found in the game’s preload data. As per the details, there is a 120Hz High Framerate mode, which could make a 40 FPS option possible for GTA 6 on PS5 Pro.

Tex2, a dataminer active on GTAForums, claims GTA 6 references PSSR version 13.60. Current PS5 Pro enhanced games, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, reportedly use version 13.00A. The newer version could bring further improvements to image reconstruction, although we don’t know its actual benefits yet.

A 40 FPS Mode in GTA 6 Might Be Possible Through PSSR2

If we go by the reported metadata, it points to a 120Hz High-Framerate mode. However, it does not confirm that GTA 6 will run at 120 FPS. Tex2 told users on GTAForums that the game supports a 120Hz output mode without Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). He added that a 40 FPS option would be up to Rockstar Games.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

A 40 FPS mode could work well with a 120Hz display. Since 120 is evenly divisible by 40, each frame can remain on screen for three refresh cycles. This would give players a potential middle ground between 30 FPS and 60 FPS. Only if Rockstar chooses to include the option.

Keep in mind, the preload data does not confirm a 40 FPS setting. It only suggests that the game may support the display mode needed to offer one. We are yet to know if GTA 6 will have a 60 FPS mode.

Base PS5 Could Miss Out on QSSR at GTA 6 Launch

The file data also suggests that GTA 6 may not support Sony’s QSSR upscaling technology on the standard PS5 at launch. After going through the preload files, no QSSR entry was found in the preload data, although the feature could still arrive through a post-launch update.

A newer PSSR version and a 120Hz mode could offer useful options, but the final resolution and frame rate targets remain unknown. Rockstar will need to share its performance details before players can know what the upgraded console actually offers. Sony mentioned PS5 exclusive features for GTA 6, but the frames are not the major highlight.

What are your thoughts on a PSSR2 made specifically for GTA 6 on PS5 Pro to run a 40 FPS mode? Let us know in the comments.