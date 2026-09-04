GTA 6 PC Version Could Release Sooner as Console Prices Keep Rising

Rockstar has been notorious for making PC players wait for GTA games, but GTA 6’s PC release could follow a different pattern. With PS5 and Xbox prices climbing like there’s no tomorrow, VGC’s editor-in-chief Andy Robinson has shed light on why Rockstar might release GTA 6 on PC sooner than it has with previous titles.

In the latest VGC podcast, Robinson said, “I do think they’ll push the PC version up,” while discussing the impact of rising console prices and hardware costs on the video game industry, suggesting GTA 6 could come to PC sooner than players expect.

There’s a bit of noise about that. That perhaps the PC version might arrive sooner than some people might expect just because of everything that’s going on.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Of course, Rockstar has been silent on GTA 6’s arrival on PC, focusing on its November 19 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did confirm in May that GTA 6’s PC version would follow Rockstar’s usual release strategy: launch on consoles first, then arrive on PC later.

However, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S’ rising costs, it makes sense that Rockstar would want to release it earlier on PC. On another note, GTA 6 will run at 30 FPS on all consoles at launch, while the PC version should offer higher frame rates, potentially reaching 60 FPS or more depending on the hardware.

Spending $900 on the PS5 Pro isn’t feasible for most right now, let alone buying it just to play GTA 6 at a lower frame rate. So, this is another reason Rockstar might be pushing GTA 6’s PC version to sometime next year.

For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 debuted on PC roughly a year after its console release, while GTA 5 launched nearly two years after the PS3 and Xbox 360 releases. If VGC’s predictions ring true, then we could be looking at GTA 6’s PC release in early 2027.