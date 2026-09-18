GTA 6 Online Multiplayer Will Arrive Next Year, Says Twitch CEO

Not Rockstar, but the Twitch CEO has apparently revealed when you might be able to roleplay in GTA 6. The Grand Theft Auto creator might be awfully tight-lipped about the GTA 6 Online release, but Dan Clancy reveals that multiplayer support launches in 2027.

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators,” said Clancy in an interview with Bloomberg.

GTA 6 Online, or GTA Online 2, Launches in 2027

“You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer,” he added. Since Clancy spoke to folks at Rockstar about GTA 6 release plans and possibly its future, he could be spot-on about the online counterpart’s launch. Still, revealing a key detail about Rockstar’s plans pushes Clancy’s wanted level in GTA 6 to six stars🚨.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has yet to reveal when or if GTA 6 Online (or GTA Online 2, whatever they plan to call it) will release. The studio has confirmed and reiterated today that Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be a single-player experience at launch. There will be no co-op or multiplayer support on November 19, 2026, when the game launches on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

This doesn’t mean the community isn’t curious. Everyone’s wondering: Will GTA 6 have an online feature? When will GTA Online come out for GTA 6? Will GTA 6 Online, or GTA Online 2, replace the existing GTA Online?

We have an answer to most of these questions, and Clancy’s comment only strengthens the rumor that GTA 6 will get a PC release and online multiplayer support in 2027.

Online support for GTA 6 has already been hailed as one of Rockstar’s “most guarded secrets.” But Rockstar’s employment tribunal case already let the cat out of the bag, revealing plans for a 32-player GTA 6 online multiplayer game mode. However, there is no confirmation whether it’s exactly what we will get when GTA 6 Online arrives.

However, we aren’t sure about the implementation or rollout of GTA 6 Online. That’s because Take-Two’s CEO, in an earnings call, remarked that GTA Online support won’t end after GTA 6 launch. It means we can explore the GTA 6 map as dual protagonists Lucia and Jason for a good while before we have a chance to live a second life in the Leonida world.