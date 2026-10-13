Take-Two’s Final Earnings Call Before GTA 6 Release Could Finally Bring Story Trailer

Take-Two’s next earnings call is set for November 9, 2026, just 10 days before GTA 6’s global launch on November 19, and it could finally be the day Rockstar releases a Story Trailer for the upcoming game. Unlike the Q2 2026 earnings call on November 6, 2025, the Q2 2027 earnings call airs later on November 9 at 2:30 PM PT, according to Take-Two’s website.

While fans are hoping for a Story Trailer, there’s no guarantee one will drop. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick will likely share some updates on GTA 6 during the call. In the previous Take-Two investor call on August 7, Strauss Zelnick talked about GTA 6’s “astronomical” pre-order sales but didn’t reveal any numbers.

Image Credit: Take-Two

So, he might finally reveal the numbers behind the GTA 6 pre-orders, though that’s more likely coming in February 2027’s earnings call. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy previously claimed that GTA 6 Online multiplayer is coming in 2027. We could get more updates on it, either confirming the claim or clearing up the confusion.

But given that Rockstar is marketing GTA 6 as a single-player experience, that’s likely off the table. They’d probably want to keep the focus on the base game 10 days before release rather than highlight the next Online mode right now. Realistically, we should expect only specific quotes about GTA 6 from Strauss Zelnick.

That doesn’t rule out GTA 6 Trailer 3 or a Story Trailer, though. With 10 days left before launch, November 9 could be the perfect time for Rockstar to drop another trailer driving hype during the game’s home stretch.

Remember, Rockstar dropped Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch trailer just eight days before its October 2018 release. So, the studio might do the same with GTA 6.

Take-Two’s final earnings call also falls just three days before the game’s preloads begin, giving Strauss Zelnick a chance to clarify whether GTA 6’s physical editions will include a map, following recent sightings at GameStop stores.