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GTA 6 Will Reportedly Be Locked at 30 FPS on Consoles at Launch

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Netflix GTA 6 Extended Look PS5 with a character
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6 preview suggests that the game will run at only 30 FPS on consoles at launch.
  • Rob Nelson, co-studio head at Rockstar North, talked about the game's 30 FPS performance.
  • Rockstar Games has yet to reveal official details about GTA 6's performance on all consoles.
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According to YouTuber Davy Jones, GTA 6 is reportedly confirmed to run at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox consoles at launch. The Brazilian creator, in an official video, revealed that Rob Nelson, co-studio head at Rockstar North, told the press that GTA 6 is locked at 30 FPS on consoles during the game’s development.

Davy Jones was one of the content creators invited to Rockstar North. He got an exclusive sneak peek at GTA 6 ahead of the GTA 6 Extended Look premiere on Netflix earlier today.

Following the Extended Look, Davy Jones talked about his time at Rockstar North and his chance to play GTA 6 during a YouTube livestream. During his visit, Nelson revealed that GTA 6 is running at only 30 FPS on consoles during development. The YouTuber also revealed that there will be no first-person mode in GTA 6 at launch.

Jason Duval with a PS5 PRO in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Earlier, several leaks suggested that GTA 6 will feature Quality and 60 FPS performance modes at launch. However, in line with previous Rockstar titles like RDR2 and GTA 5, GTA 6 will reportedly only feature a 30 FPS mode at launch.

In addition, numerous reports in the past suggested that GTA 6’s 60 FPS performance mode may be added later, and that is the case at the moment.

As things stand, we don’t know whether the PS5 Pro, the most powerful current-gen console, will be able to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS at launch.

So, if you are wondering whether you should get the PS5 or PS5 Pro to play GTA 6, you should hold off until Rockstar reveals more details about the game’s performance on consoles. It is possible that the upcoming PS6 or Xbox Project Helix consoles will be the only consoles capable of running GTA 6 at 60 FPS or above in the future.

We have reached out to Rockstar Games for an official comment and will update this article when we hear back. So stay tuned!

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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