GTA 6 Will Reportedly Be Locked at 30 FPS on Consoles at Launch

According to YouTuber Davy Jones, GTA 6 is reportedly confirmed to run at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox consoles at launch. The Brazilian creator, in an official video, revealed that Rob Nelson, co-studio head at Rockstar North, told the press that GTA 6 is locked at 30 FPS on consoles during the game’s development.

Davy Jones was one of the content creators invited to Rockstar North. He got an exclusive sneak peek at GTA 6 ahead of the GTA 6 Extended Look premiere on Netflix earlier today.

Following the Extended Look, Davy Jones talked about his time at Rockstar North and his chance to play GTA 6 during a YouTube livestream. During his visit, Nelson revealed that GTA 6 is running at only 30 FPS on consoles during development. The YouTuber also revealed that there will be no first-person mode in GTA 6 at launch.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Earlier, several leaks suggested that GTA 6 will feature Quality and 60 FPS performance modes at launch. However, in line with previous Rockstar titles like RDR2 and GTA 5, GTA 6 will reportedly only feature a 30 FPS mode at launch.

In addition, numerous reports in the past suggested that GTA 6’s 60 FPS performance mode may be added later, and that is the case at the moment.

As things stand, we don’t know whether the PS5 Pro, the most powerful current-gen console, will be able to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS at launch.

So, if you are wondering whether you should get the PS5 or PS5 Pro to play GTA 6, you should hold off until Rockstar reveals more details about the game’s performance on consoles. It is possible that the upcoming PS6 or Xbox Project Helix consoles will be the only consoles capable of running GTA 6 at 60 FPS or above in the future.

We have reached out to Rockstar Games for an official comment and will update this article when we hear back. So stay tuned!