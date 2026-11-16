GTA 6 Global Leave Requests Surge 32% Ahead of Game Release

With just three days remaining until GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, employees around the world are already booking time off work. A new report reveals that leave requests for the GTA 6 release date have increased by 32% compared to the same Thursday in 2025. This marks the biggest jump for any working day in 2026 so far, excluding major holiday weeks.

According to global HR platform Remote’s Workforce Intel report, the data comes from full-time employees using its services across multiple countries. Italy recorded the biggest increase in leave bookings at 91%, followed by India at 60%, Ireland at 57%, Spain at 44%, and the United Kingdom at 42%.

Image Credit: Remote Workforce Intel

The report also reveals how employees are planning their time off around the GTA 6 release. Around 29% of launch-day leave bookings cover both Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, allowing employees to enjoy a four-day break including the weekend.

Meanwhile, 23.7% have booked the entire launch week off, while 17.7% are taking just the release day. The extended breaks could come in handy, as Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson previously revealed that his GTA 6 playthrough took around 80 hours, including the main story and some optional objectives.

Remote also compared the figures with previous major gaming releases. GTA 6’s 32% increase surpassed Battlefield 6‘s 23% and Hollow Knight: Silksong‘s 16%, making it the biggest launch-day increase among the games examined since 2022.

However, these figures only represent employees on Remote’s platform and do not confirm that everyone taking time off is doing so to play GTA 6. In fact, only one in 170 launch-day leave notes explicitly mentions the game or related terms.

With GTA 6 launching in just three days, employees who haven’t planned their time off can still submit a leave request. Those interested can check our GTA 6 leave application guide, which includes useful tips and a ready-to-use template. Whether the request gets approved, however, depends on their employer.