GTA 6 Physical Map from Collector’s Box Leaks a Week Before Release

Rockstar revealed the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition in September 2026, featuring a double-sided Leonida poster with a Macca the Gator illustration on one side and the full map on the other. However, the physical map comes exclusively with the $400 Collector’s Box. Thanks to a Selfridges employee, we now have a look at the full map and its locations across GTA 6’s Leonida.

On November 12, 2026, a Selfridges employee working at Rockstar’s GTA 6-themed pop-up store in Manchester’s Exchange Square in England accidentally leaked the full physical map from the Collector’s Box on Instagram, revealing new locations across Leonida. X user Top5Gaming shared a screenshot of the Instagram story, which you can see below:

Image Credit: X/@Top5Gamingx & Rockstar Games

The physical GTA 6 collector’s map includes multiple counties, islands, keys, settlements, and more, and it’s a bit spoilery since it reveals all the locations you can visit inside the regions, such as Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and more.

The Collector’s Box physical map features five major counties, 11 islands and keys, 13 towns and cities, and nine other named locations, including Grassrivers. Since the physical map is a double-sided poster, it will also contain a GTA 6 Macca the Gator artwork on the back, but we haven’t seen that one yet.

The Selfridges employee who uploaded the full GTA 6 collector’s map has since deleted it, but fans were quick enough to catch a glimpse and make out all the locations. The map also features illustrations of GTA 6 animals, vehicles, NPCs, and landmarks.

The Collector’s Box was set to ship on GTA 6’s November 19 release date. However, its appearance at the Selfridges pop-up led to an accidental leak of the physical double-sided Collector’s map featuring all of Leonida. The map looks massive compared to previous GTA games, with plenty of locations for Jason and Lucia to explore.

That said, what do you think about the full GTA 6 physical Collector’s map? Tell us in the comments section below.