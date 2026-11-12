Home > News > GTA 6 Physical Map from Collector’s Box Leaks a Week Before Release

GTA 6 Physical Map from Collector’s Box Leaks a Week Before Release

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Lucia shooting the police, alongside the leaked Collector's map.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • A Selfridges employee has leaked the physical map from the GTA 6 Collector's Box on November 12, 2026.
  • The leaked map reveals the game's locations, along with illustrations of NPCs, animals, and more.
  • The detailed double-sided map will ship with the GTA 6 Collector's Box on November 19.
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Rockstar revealed the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition in September 2026, featuring a double-sided Leonida poster with a Macca the Gator illustration on one side and the full map on the other. However, the physical map comes exclusively with the $400 Collector’s Box. Thanks to a Selfridges employee, we now have a look at the full map and its locations across GTA 6’s Leonida.

On November 12, 2026, a Selfridges employee working at Rockstar’s GTA 6-themed pop-up store in Manchester’s Exchange Square in England accidentally leaked the full physical map from the Collector’s Box on Instagram, revealing new locations across Leonida. X user Top5Gaming shared a screenshot of the Instagram story, which you can see below:

GTA 6 physical collector's map leak alongisde the official double-sided souvenir poster from the Collector's Box.
Image Credit: X/@Top5Gamingx & Rockstar Games

The physical GTA 6 collector’s map includes multiple counties, islands, keys, settlements, and more, and it’s a bit spoilery since it reveals all the locations you can visit inside the regions, such as Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and more.

The Collector’s Box physical map features five major counties, 11 islands and keys, 13 towns and cities, and nine other named locations, including Grassrivers. Since the physical map is a double-sided poster, it will also contain a GTA 6 Macca the Gator artwork on the back, but we haven’t seen that one yet.

The Selfridges employee who uploaded the full GTA 6 collector’s map has since deleted it, but fans were quick enough to catch a glimpse and make out all the locations. The map also features illustrations of GTA 6 animals, vehicles, NPCs, and landmarks.

The Collector’s Box was set to ship on GTA 6’s November 19 release date. However, its appearance at the Selfridges pop-up led to an accidental leak of the physical double-sided Collector’s map featuring all of Leonida. The map looks massive compared to previous GTA games, with plenty of locations for Jason and Lucia to explore.

That said, what do you think about the full GTA 6 physical Collector’s map? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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