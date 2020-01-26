YouGov recently released its 2019 Buzz Rankings for the Indian market. From the top 10 rankings, it is clear that a majority of buzzing brands in India are US-based companies.

Software giant Google secured the first place, followed by Facebook-owned WhatsApp. Other US-based brands that made it to the list include YouTube, Amazon, Instagram, and Facebook.

On the other hand, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, and Flipkart are the Indian brands in YouGov’s BrandIndex Buzz Rankings list. Take a look at the brand rankings and their respective buzz scores below.

YouGov BrandIndex Top Buzz Rankings

Rank Brand Score 1 Google 54.3 2 WhatsApp 54 3 YouTube 51.8 4 Swiggy 51.4 5 Amazon 50.4 6 MakeMyTrip 41.5 7 Zomato 37.6 8 Flipkart 36.1 9 Instagram 35.6 10 Facebook 34.5

“The BrandIndex report sees a dominance of global technology brands who, with their constant innovations, have managed to create a lot of positive chatter amongst Indian consumers. Hence, they lead the race when it comes to brands with the most positive buzz in India. It also shows that the Indian consumer is very engaged with online brands and technology,” says Deepa Bhatia, general manager at YouGov India.

To compile the list, YouGov ranked 260 brands by conducting a survey where they asked respondents if they heard anything about the brand in the past two weeks through multiple sources including advertising, news or word of mouth. They also asked if the message was positive or negative.

Based on the responses, YouGov came up with the buzz scores by subtracting the percentage of negative responses from the percent of positive responses. YouGov also noted the brands that improved their Buzz scores when compared to 2018.

Uber Eats, which recently got acquired by Zomato showed the highest improvement. Swiggy came close with 8.3 and Punjab National Bank follows the lead with a 6.8 buzz score improvement.

YouGov BrandIndex Top Buzz Improvers

