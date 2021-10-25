Google Tensor Chip Packs More GPU Power than Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100

At its Pixel Fall Launch event last week, Google finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Mountain View giant also unveiled its first in-house chipset, Google Tensor, that powers these flagship devices. Now, early benchmark tests of the Google Tensor chip show that it packs a GPU more powerful than most flagship mobile chipsets in the market.

The recent benchmark scores were shared by a Redditor named Greg (u/grt3) who received his Pixel 6 device early. The user took to Reddit for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) about Google’s latest flagship. And as per the request of another Redditor, Greg ran three GPU benchmark tests on his Pixel 6 model. These include the 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress tests.

So, as per the test results, the Pixel 6 scored a generous 6,666 with 39.9 FPS in the Wild Life test, while the Wild Life Extreme test churned out 2,028 with 12.8 FPS. In the Wild Life Stress test that lasted 20 minutes (approx.), the Tensor chip was able to pull out the best loop score of 2,129 and a low loop score of 1,193 with 56 percent stability. You can check out the results attached right below.

Now, for reference, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chip, yielded around 1,494 with 8.9 FPS in the Wild Life Extreme test. The Exynos 2100 chipset of the S21 Ultra was able to reach a score of 1,793 at 10.7 FPS in the same test.

So yeah, you can see that the Pixel 6’s Tensor chipset was able to manage a higher score with more frame rates than both the flagship-grade mobile chipsets. Even Huawei’s in-house mobile chipset, the Kirin 9000, could not match the Tensor chip’s score (2,028 at 12.8 FPS) in the Wild Life Extreme test, although it reached the closest (2,004 at 12 FPS). To more know more about Google’s in-house chipset compares to other flagship chipsets, check out our in-depth comparison between Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 888 vs Apple’s A15 Bionic chips.

Hence, on paper, Google’s latest chipset seems to be the most powerful mobile chipset in terms of graphical performance. However, we would know more about the real-world performance of Google’s latest devices once customers start to get their hands on the devices. So, stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.