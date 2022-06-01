Samsung Will Reportedly Produce Second-Gen Google Tensor Chip

Last year, we saw Google release its first-ever mobile chipset in the form of the Tensor SoC that powers its current Pixel 6 lineup. Although the first-gen Tensor chipset was not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 or the Apple A15, it had its perks when it came to GPU performance, machine learning, and AI capabilities. Now, Google is all set to bring the next-gen Tensor chipset with its Pixel 7 series later this year, and the latest rumor gives some insight into the upcoming chip. Check out the details below.

Samsung Might Have Started Producing Google Tensor 2 SoC

According to a recent report by Korea’s DDaily, Google has retained Samsung to produce its next-gen Tensor chipset, presumably the Tensor 2 SoC, ahead of the release of the Pixel 7 series later this year.

It is also revealed that Samsung is using the 4nm architecture to develop the Tensor 2 SoC. To recall, the first-gen Tensor chipset was also manufactured by Samsung using the 5nm architecture.

This means that the Tensor 2 chipset is expected to be more power-efficient than its predecessor. However, the report mentions that despite the upgraded manufacturing architecture, the Tensor 2 is expected to deliver similar or slightly improved CPU and GPU performance as the first-gen Tensor SoC. This could help Google keep the prices of its Pixel 7 devices similar to the prices of the Pixel 6 models.

Other details regarding Google’s upcoming chipset are still unknown. But, we can expect some AI improvements to tag along too.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 series, which Google teased during its I/O 2022 event last month, is expected to come with a slightly tweaked design and upgraded cameras but the same display as the Pixel 6 series. Although the tech giant did not reveal the exact launch date, it is expected to arrive sometime in October, alongside the Pixel Watch. We expect more information about the Pixel 7 series and the Google Tensor 2 chipset in the coming days. So, stay tuned for further updates.