Google Is Looking to Rebrand Android’s Nearby Share to ‘Quick Share’

Abubakar Mohammed
Google rebranding Nearby Share to Quick Share
Image Courtesy: X/ Kamila Wojciechowska
In Short
  • Nearby Share is Google's AirDrop alternative for Android.
  • The feature could get rebranded to Quick Share soon, as spotted in a new update of the Google Play Services app.
  • Quick Share is a moniker used by Samsung's file-sharing protocol. Perhaps a merge of the file-sharing feature is on the cards.

Nearby Share is Google’s answer to AirDrop on Android. It’s an excellent tool to transfer files and apps swiftly between Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs. The “Nearby Share” moniker has been widely recognized by Android users, but reports suggest that Google might soon rebrand it to “Quick Share.” Here’s everything you need to know.

A popular tipster Kamila Wojciechowska posted on X that Google’s planning to rename Nearby Share to “Quick Share.” Interestingly, Quick Share is the moniker used by Samsung devices.

Kamila received a GMS update to version 23.50.13 after which she says a notification popped up that read “Nearby Share is now Quick Share.” She also posted screenshots where we can see a few UI changes and system-wide rebranding with a brand-new logo.

Beebom’s Take

Rebranding Nearby Share to Samsung’s Quick Share with Samsung’s Unpacked event coming next month is probably not a coincidence. It’s worth noting that Samsung’s Quick Share supports sharing files across Samsung devices only and Windows. Perhaps Google and Samsung have partnered and are merging Nearby Share and Quick Share to make it inclusive to all Android phones? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts about Nearby Share being rebranded to Quick Share? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

