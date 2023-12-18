Home > News > You’d Soon Be Able to Remotely Uninstall an App from Your Android Device

You’d Soon Be Able to Remotely Uninstall an App from Your Android Device

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
Google Play Store Remote Uninstall Apps
In Short
  • Tipster AssembleDebug enabled the feature by enabling a flag in the Google Play Store.
  • The feature allows you to uninstall apps remotely from your other connected devices.
  • Google will soon be rolling it out to all Android devices.

In the last few years, Google has addressed a lot of things to strengthen the Android ecosystem. Now, it’s adding another feature to the same that will allow users who own multiple devices to use the Play Store and remotely uninstall apps installed on other devices.

A user and tipster who goes by the name Assemble Debug flipped the switch of a feature flag buried deep inside the Google Play Store and explained how the feature works in detail. The feature is still unavailable to the masses and probably won’t be available for some time.

The version of Play Store they used was 38.8, and the feature does exactly what its name suggests. Say you have two Android devices, one is with you and another is at home. You could go to the Play Store on your current device, select from a dropdown menu your other device, and remotely uninstall an app from it.

Uninstall apps remotely Google Play Store
Image Courtesy: @AssembleDebug

It’s a pretty nifty feature that finally completes the Google Play Store’s remote app installation functionality. It should be noted that the feature will probably require both your devices to be signed in via the same account and have an active internet connection.

Recommended Articles
Nothing Phone (2) Gets Stable Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5
Vanshika Malhotra Dec 16, 2023
What Is Repair Mode on Pixel Phones and How Does It Work?
Abubakar Mohammed Dec 13, 2023
How to Update Google Play Services
Abubakar Mohammed Dec 4, 2023

The feature will also have filters to sort apps according to their names and sizes. It’s supposedly coming to all Android platforms, including Wear OS, TV, PC, and Android Auto soon.

To remotely uninstall an app on Android, you will need to:

1. Open the Play Store -> Tap on your Profile -> Tap Manage apps and devices

2. Go to the Manage section and select a device from the dropdown.

3. The apps installed on the selected device will be listed.

4. Check all the apps you want to uninstall and at the top right, tap on the bin icon.

5. Finally, tap Uninstall.

Beebom’s Take

While this may look like a great feature, which it is, we wish Google would add a biometric authentication for uninstalling apps. As of now, we don’t exactly know how the feature works internally; given how the tipster described it, if someone with ill intent were to get a hang of one of your devices or accidentally try the feature, they could try to uninstall apps on the device you are carrying. Needless to say, it would lead to a messed up situation.

What are your thoughts about the remote installation and uninstallation feature on the Google Play Store? Let us know in the comments section below.

#Tags
#Android#Google Play Store

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Paused in the US; Here's Why
#Apple Watch Series 9 #Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Paused in the US; Here's Why
Author Anmol
View quick summary
In an unexpected move, Apple today announced that it will pause the sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. This is in response to a court ruling that says that Apple infringed on medical tech company Masimo's patents to builds its new blood oxygen monitoring feature that debuted on the Apple Watch 6 in 2020. Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will stop selling on December 21 on Apple's website and December 24 in retail stores.
Read full article
This New Mod Enables AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation in Any DLSS 3 Game!
#DLSS 3 #FSR 3
This New Mod Enables AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation in Any DLSS 3 Game!
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
AMD FSR 3 is an AI frame generation feature. You can enable it on any relatively modern GPU in a few games that support the technology, but Nvidia DLSS 3 cannot be enabled unless you have the latest RTX 40 Series graphics card. Now, with the latest FSR 3 mod, you can get frame generation working in any game that has DLSS 3 support! Whether you have RTX 30 Series or RTX 20 Series, you can enable frame generation with FSR 3 with this latest mod made by Nukem9.
Read full article
RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed
#NVIDIA #RTX Super
RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Super, and RTX 4080 Super are new graphics cards that are expected to be unveiled very soon. The launch details of these new RTX 40 GPUs from Nvidia have now been leaked, and it has been revealed that these RTX 40 Super GPUs will start hitting the shelves from January 17th, 2024 onwards. Nvidia will have its product announcement on January 8th, 2024 at its 'Special Address' CES 2024 event.
Read full article
Genshin Impact 4.4: Cloud Retainer and Gaming Unveiled in Drip Marketing
#Genshin Impact #Genshin Impact 4.4
Genshin Impact 4.4: Cloud Retainer and Gaming Unveiled in Drip Marketing
Author Abubakar Mohammed
View quick summary
Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming are now official in Genshin Impact. HoYoverse's drip marketing revealed their official designs and both the characters are coming in Genshin Impact 4.4.
Read full article
Matt Reeve's Arkham Asylum Spinoff Series Is Set in the New DCU: James Gunn
#Batman #DCU
Matt Reeve's Arkham Asylum Spinoff Series Is Set in the New DCU: James Gunn
Author Shashank Shakya
View quick summary
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that Matt Reeves' The Batman will build a whole universe of its own. The first announcement included The Penguin spinoff series and along with it another spinoff called The Arkham Asylum. Recently, James Gunn has confirmed that Arkham Asylum will be set in the DCU along with other upcoming DCU Projects. Arkham Asylum does not have an official release date yet.
Read full article
Intel 'ExtraSS' AI Frame Generation to Compete with DLSS 3 & FSR 3
#Intel
Intel 'ExtraSS' AI Frame Generation to Compete with DLSS 3 & FSR 3
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Intel ExtraSS is an upcoming frame generation technology. It is expected to be open source, since it was tested on Nvidia's RTX 3090 graphics card. Intel's method of achieving FG is a little different from AMD and Nvidia, which rely on interpolation. Intel's vision will use extrapolation instead, and as a result ExtraSS could have better latency than current FG methods which use interpolation. The technology is currently under development.
Read full article
Apple Watch Series 10 to Get a New Design & Significant Health Features: Gurman
#Apple #Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 to Get a New Design & Significant Health Features: Gurman
Author Anmol Sachdeva
View quick summary
In his latest weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is planning to launch at least one Apple Watch model next year with a new design. Additionally, the upcoming Apple Watch could also feature health features like sleep apnea and hypertension detection.
Read full article
Load More