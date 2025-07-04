The Bear Season 5 Has Been Officially Renewed

The Bear finally cooked and served a delicious season 4 that fans have been hoping for after an underwhelming third season. The fourth season restored The Bear to its greatness, and of course, it ended on a cliffhanger, with our restaurant’s future on the line. While the cliffhanger finale indirectly confirmed there will be a guaranteed fifth season, everyone waited for the official renewal announcement for The Bear season 5 from FX.

Shortly after the fourth season aired, reports from Deadline and several other media outlets surfaced online that The Bear had been renewed for season 5. The reports came to pass as the FX team officially announced on X earlier today that The Bear has been renewed for season 5. You can view the renewal announcement here:

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by FX, with Carmy deciding to leave his restaurant and pass it down to Sydney, all signs point to the fact that season 5 might be the final season of The Bear. The main stars of the show, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and many more, are rising stars in Hollywood, busy with numerous projects under their belt.

So, we are uncertain about the release window of The Bear season 5. Every new season of The Bear premiered each June, exactly a year apart. So, if everything goes right, The Bear season 5 might air in June 2026, keeping its tradition alive.

We will be hearing more updates about the fifth season of The Bear in the coming months. In the meantime, are you happy with the season 5 renewal announcement? Let us know in the comments below.