Android 16 QPR1 Beta Is Rolling Out with Material 3 Expressive Design Changes

2025 is turning out to be a big year for Android fans, as Android 16 is set to introduce tons of new features and changes to the UI very soon. Ahead of the Google I/O 2025 event, the company held The Android Show last week and showcased the new Material 3 Expressive design changes coming to Android. While users eagerly await the Android 16 release to test the new design, Google today blessed us with another Android 16 beta with the new Material 3 Expressive design.

Google has released Android 16 QPR1 Beta right after the Google I/O 2025 keynote, bringing the new Material 3 Expressive UI with a complete UI overhaul to Pixel users. This includes changes to the quick settings, lock screen, settings app, and the Pixel launcher.

Besides, the update also adds the redesigned Media and Volume Controls, Customizations, and a lot more. Speaking of which, Google’s At a Glance has been moved to the right rather than appearing on top of the clock.

Material 3 Expressive also brings super details animations when interacting with any element in the new Android 16 build. It induces a bouncy effect on its adjacent element. While the QPR1 Beta sure misses out on the bubble anything feature or a small app dock, it does bring changes to make it easier to enter split-screen mode and manage apps from the recents screeen.

Similarly, QPR1 Beta also brings a new customization option in one of the lock screen clocks, where you can now adjust the thickness of the font with ease. Besides, the revamped settings app includes the ability to view notifications in a compact view and new expressive toggles.

The Quick Settings panel is now more customizable, and the status bar icons have been completely revamped. Lastly, the software update and the system update pages have also gotten a facelift. The Google Play System update loading indicator now shows up as squiggly lines, just like in the Media Player.

Unfortunately, Material 3 Expressive hasn’t rolled out to Google apps yet, but we already know that apps like Google Keep, Calendar, Photos, Files by Google, and more could soon receive the revamp; perhaps by the end of this month.

What’s your favorite aspect about Android 16 QPR1 Beta? Let us know in the comments below.