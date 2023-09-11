Google Pixel Watch 2 Confirmed to Launch in India; Here’s When!

Google will be hosting an event to introduce the new Pixel 8 series and even the Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel phones will be heading to India and the good news is that the Pixel Watch 2 will tag along. The company has also confirmed the launch date. Have a look at the details.

Pixel Watch 2 Is Coming to India

Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch 2 will launch in India on October 5. This is pretty exciting as the brand didn’t introduce its first-gen smartwatch in India when it was launched last year. We expect the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro on the same day, which was showcased by Google recently. To recall, this was rumored previously.

It is also revealed that the second Pixel Watch will be available via Flipkart. Besides this, Google has showcased its new smartwatch, which looks a lot like its predecessor. There’s a round display with a slight curve and a no-bezel look. It will also include a rotational crown, along with a secondary physical button. Worth every minute of the wait 🤍



Meet the all-new #PixelWatch 2 on 5th October

.

Available exclusively on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/PB5rUXi0WY— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 8, 2023

The short teaser video also reveals that the watch will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. You can also expect the standard heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor. Plus, you can get sleep tracking, period tracking, stress management, fall detection, and more functionalities, much like the Pixel Watch.

It is also rumored to get the upgraded Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset instead of the really old Exynos 9110 chipset on the first Google watch, which was one of the main reasons for its not-so-impressive battery life. This is likely to change this time as there’s a chance for a bigger battery too. Additionally, it will most likely run Wear OS 4 based on Android 13 and have ultra-wideband (UWB) support for device tracking, along with Fitbit integration, and much more.

As for the price, there’s no proper word on this but it could be around the price of the Pixel Watch, which starts at $349.9 (~ Rs 29,000). So, expect it to be a sub-Rs 30,000 smartwatch, which could help it rival the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series, the Apple Watch SE 2, and more.

We will keep you posted with concrete details, so, stay tuned. So, are you excited about the Pixel Watch 2 in India? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Google