Pixel Watch 1 and Watch 2 Get Wear OS 5; Here’s What’s New

Around a month ago, Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 with Wear OS 5, bringing several improvements to the wearable platform including better battery life, changes to watch faces, etc. It looks like Wear OS 5 is now rolling out to Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 1. So, here’s everything you need to know about the features and improvements the update brings.

One of the most awaited features on older Pixel Watches was the grid launcher. It’s finally here with the Wear OS 5 update. Besides, there’s a new Privacy Dashboard option in Settings > Apps & Notifications. This allows users to see all permissions of apps installed on their watch.

Wear OS 5 also brings a new Watch Face Format which Google co-created with Samsung. In layman’s terms, it uses XML format rather than executable code. This way, watch face developers won’t have to worry about battery optimizations or performance, thereby improving battery life.

Other improvements include the ability to select a media output device from the watch and more health metrics tracking, thanks to the Health Services. You also get improved camera controls for Google Camera to control more features of your Pixel device’s camera.

Lastly, Pixel Watch 3’s Voice Recorder app is now available to install on the Pixel Watch 1 and 2.

I was hoping Google would bring features such as Auto Bedtime mode, Readiness Score without Fitbit Premium, and other features announced at the Pixel Watch 3 launch, but I guess it’s too soon. I’m hoping they arrive in future Pixel feature drops and don’t just remain Pixel Watch 3 exclusive.

The update gave me a bit of trouble initially, as my Pixel Watch 2 was constantly bootlooping after I installed it. I had to factory reset it from the recovery, but everything’s been pretty solid so far.

What are your thoughts on Wear OS 5? What features do you think it needs to compete with other wearable platforms like Watch OS or Samsung’s One UI Watch? Let us know in the comments below.