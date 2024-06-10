Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Renders Show a Design Familiar to Its Predecessor

Like each year, 2024 has been a year when upcoming Google products have leaked left and right. Take the Pixel 9 series for example, which leaked in full glory 10 months before its launch! Now we have the leaks of the Pixel Watch 3 which might launch alongside the Pixel 9 series. The leak suggests one major change, and it’s not in the display or the overall design, mind you.

The leaks come courtesy of Steve H.McFly of OnLeaks and 91 mobiles. The high-resolution renders suggest that the next iteration of the Pixel watch will feature the same screen size and design. The black colorway looks similar to the current Pixel Watch 2‘s Obsidian Active variant. OK #FutureSquad… Here comes your very first look at the #Google #PixelWatch3 through 360° video and gorgeous 5K renders as well as its dimensions!😏



On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/t1ejX7JQV6 pic.twitter.com/KTetIZ75Bg— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 10, 2024

One of the complaints people have had with the Pixel Watch since its inception is the extremely thick bezels. Well, it looks like there will be no change in that department. The bezels still look thick, and the screen size remains the same.

A big change you can spot is in the bands. The Pixel Watch 3 will feature a buckle compared to the latching mechanism on previous Pixel watches, which should help in a better snug fit. Image: 91mobiles

The mechanism to take off and on the straps remains the same, and so does the sensor array at the back. The watch will reportedly be slightly thicker than the Pixel Watch 2. This is due to a ginormous increase in the battery size of, wait for it, 3 mAh! (304mAh to 307mAh), as spotted previously on a safety website, Dekra.

In all seriousness, the increase in thickness could be because of extra hardware like a UWB radio for precision tracking with Google’s new Find My Device network that launched recently. One of the most requested things from the Pixel Watch 3 remains a bigger 43 or 45 mm variant. The Pixel Watch 2 looked pretty small on big hands, and we hope Google brings a bigger variant this time around.

If you’re interested in dimensions, the Pixel Watch 3 measures, 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm compared to Pixel Watch 2’s 41 x 41 x 12.3mm dimensions. As for software, we can expect the Pixel Watch 3 to run Wear OS 5 out of the box when it launches later this year (possibly in October). It will take on the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is expected to launch in July.

What are some of the other hardware upgrades you’d like to see in the Pixel Watch 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.