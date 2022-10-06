More Google Pixel Tablet Details Revealed; Works as a Smart Display

If you have been keeping up with Google’s hardware ambitions, you would know that the company is working on its first-ever tablet, which is set to launch next year. Well, at today’s hardware launch event, Google not just introduced its Pixel 7 flagship series and Pixel Watch but also shared more details about the Pixel Tablet. So let’s take a look at the new details.

Pixel Tablet Doubles as Smart Display

Now, the first and most important thing that Google confirmed about the Pixel Tablet is the usefulness of the pogo pins on the back. Yeah, the rumors are true. With the launch of a new Charging Speaker Dock, you will be able to magnetically attach the Pixel tablet on top to use it as a smart display in your home.

“The dock keeps your device charged, makes your tablet helpful 24/7, and unlocks a whole new set of experiences in the home,” mentions Google in its official blog post. The Pixel Tablet-cum-speaker dock is a reimagined version of the Google Nest Hub. It will allow you to access hands-free Google Assistant when docked, control your smart home, or display your memories from Google Photos.

There is no word on the audio output from the speaker dock, but it should be loud enough for an “enhanced” experience, as per Google. As for the internals, we have now learned that the Pixel Tablet will also be powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 chip – the same as the Pixel 7 series.

Moreover, Google adds that its tablet “is designed to seamlessly transition from a delightful part of your home to an entertainment device you can take anywhere – making it one of the most versatile and adaptable tablets ever.”

As for what we already knew about the Pixel Tablet, it will feature a nanoceramic finish and come in various colorways like seafoam green. Moreover, some color variants will have white bezels, while others will come with black bezels (phew!) on the front. The tablet will include a single rear and front camera, and a fingerprint sensor-laden power button.

We will hear more about the Google Pixel Tablet, its features, and more of its uses around your house as a smart display next year. So stay tuned for more information.