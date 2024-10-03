Google Pay Introduces UPI Circle & More Features to Users in India

Google Pay is one of the most used payment apps in the subcontinent, and it’s getting better thanks to these upcoming features. At the “Google for India” event, the company has announced that Google Pay will be getting a handful of new features, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Add People to Your UPI Circle

Google Pay will soon integrate UPI circle, which National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced a month ago. As per what Google showcased on stage, users can add members to their UPI circle.

Once added, the members can request money via UPI on the Google Pay app, and the circle creator will then have to approve the payment. This will especially be useful for children or the elderly who don’t have a UPI account.

Support Guide for Loans

Support guide, as the name suggests, is a feature that uses Gemini at its core to help users with any loan-related questions they might have before taking and finalizing a loan.

Users can ask for details like the fees they need to pay to take the loan, or if they change the tenure of the loan. The support agent should return with answers while factoring in the terms and conditions of the loan. Pretty handy!

Google Pay Now Offers Gold Loans in India

Google Pay is now expanding its personal loan offerings in India by partnering with Aditya Birla Capital Finance. Users can borrow up to INR 5 lakh starting at a 14% interest rate for up to 1-3 years, as per what was shown in the slides during the event.

Besides, Google Pay is also getting a Gold loans feature for both consumers and small businesses in collaboration with Muthoot Finance. Unfortunately, Google did not mention the release time frame for any of the aforementioned features.

At the event, Google also announced a new Android security feature to protect users from malicious apps. We also got our hands on YouTube’s upcoming Dream Screen option for creators. What are your thoughts on the Google Pay features available for users in India? Which are you the most excited about? And let us know what you think about the new announcements in the comments.