Ever since the launch of the first generation Apple AirPods, there have always been rumors regarding a variant supporting active noise cancellation. If you have ever used AirPods, you must be aware of the need for noise cancellation since it lets in a lot of ambient noise. Well, according to a new report from 9to5Mac, an early official look at the design of these new AirPods has been spotted on iOS 13.2 beta along with support for the much-awaited noise cancellation.

From the looks of it, the good-old ear tips might be making a comeback. If this turns out to be true in the final design of AirPods, a lot of accidental falls can be avoided since the earbuds will fit firmly and will be usable for a wider audience rather than the “one-size-fits-all” approach seen in the current AirPods.

The report also suggests that these upcoming earbuds have a feature named “focus mode” that will let users toggle noise cancellation. The model number of AirPods has been noted to be B298.

The icon also complies with the leaked prototypes of the upcoming AirPods. Take a look at the leaked prototype below in case you’ve missed it. It looks similar, doesn’t it?

There is a solid chance for these new AirPods to be announced at a special event later this month. We will have to witness if Apple takes this leap forward with its AirPods, especially since there are a lot of alternative options in the market now to consider.